Cessna's pick: Aggies need to sharpen game for bigger opponents to follow
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

Saturday’s game at Kyle Field is a Southeastern Conference opener, but Vanderbilt isn’t much different than Texas State, which lost 41-7 to Texas A&M in last year’s opener. The Bobcats were a 33 ½-point underdog last season; Vandy is a 31-point underdog.

The Aggies are a better team this year, and they better be better, because up next are Alabama and Florida. A&M can’t worry about finding a third-team running back in garbage time. It needs to find wide receivers and work out kinks in the passing game.

PREDICTION: TEXAS A&M 45-7

TEXAS A&M FOOTBALL

• Matchup: Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

• When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday

• Where: Kyle Field

• TV: SEC Alternate (Ch. 41)

• Radio: WTAW (1620 AM, 94.5 FM)

• 2019 records: Texas A&M (8-5, 4-4 SEC West); Vanderbilt (3-9, 1-7 SEC East)

• Next: Texas A&M at Alabama, Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2:30 p.m. Oct. 3

