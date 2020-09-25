Cessna's pick: Aggies need to sharpen game for bigger opponents to follow

Saturday’s game at Kyle Field is a Southeastern Conference opener, but Vanderbilt isn’t much different than Texas State, which lost 41-7 to Texas A&M in last year’s opener. The Bobcats were a 33 ½-point underdog last season; Vandy is a 31-point underdog.

The Aggies are a better team this year, and they better be better, because up next are Alabama and Florida. A&M can’t worry about finding a third-team running back in garbage time. It needs to find wide receivers and work out kinks in the passing game.