Cessna's grades: Texas A&M's defense leads the way, plays smart in win over Mississippi State

OFFENSE: B

What went right: The offensive line paved the way for 186 yards rushing, averaging 5.5 yards a carry. A&M in 34 carries lost yardage only once, on the final play when everyone knew the Aggies would run. A&M didn’t allow a sack for the third straight game.

What went wrong: Mississippi State caught a break on the deflected pass it intercepted and returned for a touchdown, but a low snap probably might have thrown the play’s timing off.

Bottom line: Isaiah Spiller just keeps getting better. He had 18 carries for 114 yards rushing.

DEFENSE: A

What went right: A&M dominated the line of scrimmage, though it often rushed only three and did it without tackle Bobby Brown III who got hurt last week. Its ability to pressure the quarterback led to an interception, a fumble, six sacks, five quarterback pressures and five pass breakups.

What went wrong: The unit gave up its only points because it allowed a pair of third-down conversions and then gave up a 32-yard touchdown pass where the receiver found open space and eluded defenders.