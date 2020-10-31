Cessna's grades: Texas A&M's balanced offense carries team to victory over Arkansas on Halloween

OFFENSE: A-

What went right: The return of junior wide receiver Hezekiah Jones gave the unit great balance. Jones fit in well with Ainias Smith and Jalen Wydermyer as they combined for 17 catches for 206 yards with three touchdowns.

What went wrong: A&M had four holding penalties, two on one drive.

Bottom line: A&M scored on six straight possessions to put the game way.

DEFENSE: C+

What went right: Arkansas was only 3 of 11 on third downs. A&M had four sacks with two of them leading to missed field goals and a third to a punt.

What went wrong: Arkansas smashed A&M in the mouth by going 87 yards on the first drive, converting third-and-2 and third-and-1 as it set the tone. The Razorbacks ended with 222 yards rushing. A&M had allowed only 302 in the previous four games.

Bottom line: A&M couldn’t force a turnover, but it did enough to complement the offense.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

