Cessna's grades: Texas A&M's balanced offense carries team to victory over Arkansas on Halloween

OFFENSE: A-
What went right: The return of junior wide receiver Hezekiah Jones gave the unit great balance. Jones fit in well with Ainias Smith and Jalen Wydermyer as they combined for 17 catches for 206 yards with three touchdowns.
What went wrong: A&M had four holding penalties, two on one drive.
Bottom line: A&M scored on six straight possessions to put the game way.
DEFENSE: C+
What went right: Arkansas was only 3 of 11 on third downs. A&M had four sacks with two of them leading to missed field goals and a third to a punt.
What went wrong: Arkansas smashed A&M in the mouth by going 87 yards on the first drive, converting third-and-2 and third-and-1 as it set the tone. The Razorbacks ended with 222 yards rushing. A&M had allowed only 302 in the previous four games.
Bottom line: A&M couldn’t force a turnover, but it did enough to complement the offense.
SPECIAL TEAMS: B
What went right: Smith had a nice 11-yard return of a bouncing punt that jump-started A&M’s go-head score.
What went wrong: basically nothing.
Bottom line: A&M didn’t allow a return with seven touchbacks on kickoffs by Caden Davis and 41.5 net yards on four punts by Nik Constantinou with none returned.
COACHING: B
What went right: A&M eased Jones right back into the mix with five catches for 47 yards. A&M made great use of Wydermyer who had six catches for 92 yards. A&M kept putting pressure on Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks, getting four sacks from four different players.
What went wrong: A&M has been behind early in every home game.
Bottom line: A&M didn’t panic when it fell behind early and it had no turnovers. That’s what had fueled Arkansas’ turnaround and the Aggies played a pretty clean game. Quarterback Kellen Mond made great decisions and wasn’t sacked.
OVERALL: B
What went right: A&M bounced back from an early touchdown deficit for a solid victory over a vastly improved Arkansas.
What went wrong: That’s two straight home games the Aggies have basically had to outscore the opposition.
Bottom line: While A&M won by only 11 points, it felt like 21. The Aggies put this game away in the third quarter.
