Cessna's grades: Texas A&M perseveres in win over No. 4 Florida

What went wrong: A personal foul penalty on end Micheal Clemons wiped out an interception by safety Leon O’Neal Jr., who also was called for two personal foul penalties, though one was offsetting.

Bottom line: The Aggies stopped quarterback Kyle Trask only once, but that game’s lone sack led to Florida’s lone punt as the Gators didn’t build on a 31-27 lead.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

What went right: A&M had a good snap and good hold on Seth Small’s game-winning 26-yard field goal. Any slip-up and it would have been overtime.

What went wrong: Small’s 19-yard field goal to end the first half and one of his extra points were hit low, but they still counted.

Bottom line: O’Neal’s personal foul penalty on a Florida touchdown allowed the Gators to pin A&M inside the 10 on the ensuing kickoff. A&M’s Chase Lane did a great job fielding the squib kick and returned it 3 yards to the 6. It was a huge improvement over two weeks ago when he had trouble fielding a kickoff.

COACHING: A-