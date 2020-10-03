Cessna's grades: Texas A&M offense improving, defense struggles against Alabama

Bottom line: Alabama potentially has a pair of receivers who will be NFL first-round draft picks, but A&M made them look like they already were All-Pros.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B-

What went right: A&M allowed an 11-yard punt return by Jalen Waddle and no kickoff return yardage. That’s a 300-yard improvement from last year when Waddle had 128 yards in punt returns and Henry Ruggs III had 131 yards in kickoff returns.

What went wrong: Seth Small missed a 37-yard field goal after A&M had moved 55 yards in 11 plays to open the game.

Bottom line: Small just can’t miss that field goal, but the Aggies had no gaffes after two big ones last week.

COACHING: C

What went right: Head coach Jimbo Fisher, who also calls the plays, had a great game plan following the three-turnover snoozer against Vanderbilt. The Aggies spread the field, creating mismatches in space for Smith who had six receptions for 123 yards and two scores and 29 yards rushing on five carries. Mond made a lot of good throws and was quick with his decision-making.