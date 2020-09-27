Cessna's grades: Texas A&M gets bad report card after beating Vanderbilt 17-12 in season opener

What went right: Nik Constantinou averaged 45 yards on two punts and A&M allowed a pair of 18-yard kickoff returns.

What went wrong: The botched 7-yard kickoff return by freshman Chase Lane put A&M’s offense in a hole for the Aggies’ first snap of the season, but the safety off Smith’s punt return because of the penalty was brutal.

Bottom line: The television announcers said neither remembered seeing a safety on a punt return as two wrongs made history and contributed to a frustrating night at Kyle Field.

COACHING: D

What went right: A&M did lean more on its running game in the second half. Smith showed why he was moved into the backfield. Senior linebacker Aaron Hansford had 11 tackles in his first start in place of Anthony Hines III, who opted out of the season.

What went wrong: A&M wasn’t ready to play. Vandy had the ball for 6 minutes, 2 seconds on its first possession, then A&M went three-and-out.

Bottom line: Vanderbilt was the better team on too many plays.