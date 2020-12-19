Cessna's grades: Overall No. 5 Texas A&M gets an A and makes strong case for College Football Playoffs

OFFENSE: A-
What went right: Isaiah Spiller didn’t become a 1,000-yard rusher, but along with 89 yards rushing on 26 carries he showed his versatility with six receptions for 60 yards, both career-high marks. Junior Hezekiah Jones was huge with seven receptions for 66 yards — both career-high marks — on eight targets.
What went wrong: Kellen Mond’s interception in the red zone cost Texas A&M points and the Aggies also settled for two field goals.
Bottom line: A&M had the ball for 44 minutes, 9 seconds, the most since joining the Southeastern Conference in 2012. You just don’t do that in the SEC.
DEFENSE: B+
What went right: A&M held Tennessee to 24 yards rushing. The Aggies had constant pressure on the Vols’ young quarterbacks, coming up with three sacks as Tennessee converted only one of six third downs.
What went wrong: It didn’t take long for Tennessee to exploit cornerback Brian George who was making his first start in place of an injured Myles Jones who had started 23 straight games. It appeared George got beat on both of the Vols’ touchdowns passes.
Bottom line: Other than the two touchdown passes that covered 79 yards the Aggies limited the Vols to 134 yards on the other 35 snaps.
SPECIAL TEAMS: B
Support Local Journalism
What went right: Seth Small hit a pair of field goals and kickoff specialist Caden Davis had a tackle in the second straight game.
What went wrong: Davis kicked a ball out of bounds for the first time this season and Tennessee’s Velus Jones Jr., had a 35-yard kickoff return. Constantinou had a 48-yard punt on A&M’s only effort, but it went into the end zone and netted only 38.
Bottom line: A&M’s best kicking was the one it gave Tennessee.
COACHING: A
What went right: A&M was 10 of 14 on third downs, but it was the success on first and second downs which was telling. The average distance A&M faced on third downs was 5.4 yards. The only double-digit situation was a third-and-10 in which Mond threw the interception.
What went wrong: A&M settled for two field goals, the second was acceptable since the game was over and you want to run out the clock. But the first one came after A&M gained only two yards on three plays from the 10, kicking a field goal to make it 17-7. Tennessee built on that stop with a touchdown in only four plays.
Bottom line: A&M showed its poise and maturity after spotting Tennessee a 7-0 lead with dominating play.
OVERALL: A
What went right: Other than a few hiccups, it was all A&M.
What went wrong: You always hate to leave points on the field. This felt more like a 48-13 game, but the scoreboard didn’t reflect that because of missed opportunities, especially Mond’s interception.
Bottom line: A&M certainly made a strong case to make the College Football Playoff.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!