Cessna's grades: Overall No. 5 Texas A&M gets an A and makes strong case for College Football Playoffs

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

What went right: Seth Small hit a pair of field goals and kickoff specialist Caden Davis had a tackle in the second straight game.

What went wrong: Davis kicked a ball out of bounds for the first time this season and Tennessee’s Velus Jones Jr., had a 35-yard kickoff return. Constantinou had a 48-yard punt on A&M’s only effort, but it went into the end zone and netted only 38.

Bottom line: A&M’s best kicking was the one it gave Tennessee.

COACHING: A

What went right: A&M was 10 of 14 on third downs, but it was the success on first and second downs which was telling. The average distance A&M faced on third downs was 5.4 yards. The only double-digit situation was a third-and-10 in which Mond threw the interception.