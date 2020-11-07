Cessna's grades: No. 7 Texas A&M earns all As in its 48-3 win over South Carolina on Saturday

OFFENSE: A
What went right: The offensive line swallowed up South Carolina’s defensive front seven allowing A&M to rush for 264 yards and throw for 266.
What went wrong: A holding penalty wiped a nifty third-down scramble by quarterback Kellen Mond on what ended up being an empty possession.
Bottom line: A&M didn’t have any turnovers for a second straight game and it was the fifth straight game that didn’t allow a sack.
DEFENSE: A
What went right: The Gamecocks couldn’t run the ball, averaging only 2 yards per carry. Take away Kevin Harris’ 28-yard run and South Carolina had 24 carries for 22 yards.
What went wrong: South Carolina did have receivers open early, especially deep, but couldn’t execute partly because of A&M’s constant pressure.
Bottom line: A&M rendered South Carolina’s offense inept as the Gamecocks threw two interceptions and had a trio of three-and-outs. South Carolina had more than 19 yards on only three possessions.
SPECIAL TEAMS: A-
What went right: South Carolina had two kickoff returns of less than 20 yards and returned a punt for minus 6 yards. Nik Constantinou had a pair of 49-yard punts.
What went wrong: A&M missed an extra point.
Bottom line: It was a bad day for Seth Small, who missed his first extra point after making 109 straight, but he still scored twice as many points as South Carolina.
COACHING: A-
What went right: The Aggies owned third downs. A&M converted 12 of 16 third downs and it was able to erase one of those misses by converting a fourth down. South Carolina converted only 3 of 14 third downs. A&M senior safety Keldrick Carper started for Demani Richardson, who tested positive for COVID-19, and came up with one of the interceptions.
What went wrong: A&M failed to convert on fourth-and-2, giving South Carolina hope when it was 14-0.
Bottom line: South Carolina opponents had scored only 12 touchdowns on 21 red-zone trips, but the Aggies were 5 for 5.
OVERALL: A
What went right: A&M put the game away by scoring on five straight possessions, while holding South Carolina to its worst offensive effort in 25 years.
What went wrong: A&M was forced to punt on two of its first three possessions.
Bottom line: A&M had a most impressive effort considering it had struggled the last two times at Williams-Brice Stadium and South Carolina had an extra week to prepare.
