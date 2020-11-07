Cessna's grades: No. 7 Texas A&M earns all As in its 48-3 win over South Carolina on Saturday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What went right: South Carolina had two kickoff returns of less than 20 yards and returned a punt for minus 6 yards. Nik Constantinou had a pair of 49-yard punts.

What went wrong: A&M missed an extra point.

Bottom line: It was a bad day for Seth Small, who missed his first extra point after making 109 straight, but he still scored twice as many points as South Carolina.

COACHING: A-

What went right: The Aggies owned third downs. A&M converted 12 of 16 third downs and it was able to erase one of those misses by converting a fourth down. South Carolina converted only 3 of 14 third downs. A&M senior safety Keldrick Carper started for Demani Richardson, who tested positive for COVID-19, and came up with one of the interceptions.

What went wrong: A&M failed to convert on fourth-and-2, giving South Carolina hope when it was 14-0.

Bottom line: South Carolina opponents had scored only 12 touchdowns on 21 red-zone trips, but the Aggies were 5 for 5.

OVERALL: A