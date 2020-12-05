Cessna's grades: No. 5 Texas A&M's strong run game earns offense an A

OFFENSE: A-
What went right: Texas A&M gashed Auburn for 313 yards rushing, the most the Tigers have allowed at home since 2012 when the Johnny Manziel-led Aggies had 352 yards in a 63-21 victory. Isaiah Spiller was his powerful self with 120 yards. Freshman Devon Achane was a great complement with 99 yards on nine carries. Auburn has three veteran receivers, but A&M sophomore tight end Jalen Wydermyer (8 receptions, 89 yards and two TDs) had his best game.
What went wrong: A&M avoided two potential costly turnovers when offensive tackle Carson Green recovered Spiller’s fumble and Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain whiffed on an interception.
Bottom line: Quarterback Kellen Mond bounced back from a poor outing against LSU by completing 18 of 23 passes for 196 yards and two scores along with 60 yards rushing with a score. A&M averaged 6.7 yards per carry as the offensive line lived up to its “Maroon Goons” moniker after going missing in action last week.
DEFENSE: C+
What went right: A&M came up with a pair of three-and-outs after Auburn took a 20-14 lead.
What went wrong: A&M didn’t come up with turnover and Auburn rushed for 196 yards — the second most allowed by the Aggies this season — despite having linemen and running backs banged up.
Bottom line: A&M in the fourth quarter finally got a handle on Auburn quarterback Bo Nix who threw for only 30 yards on 3 of 9 and was sacked twice.
SPECIAL TEAMS: C
What went right: Kickoff specialist Caden Davis had a solo tackle on Eli Stove’s 28-yard kickoff return. If the redshirt freshman doesn’t make his first collegiate tackle, Stove might have scored to give Auburn the lead right back after A&M had moved ahead 21-20.
What went wrong: Seth Small missed a 28-yard field goal after a 10-play, 64-yard drive.
Bottom line: Small put the game away with a 32-yard field goal with 69 seconds left and this time Davis’ kickoff was unreturnable, which is usually the case.
COACHING: B+
What went right: Auburn had no answer for A&M’s multiple rushing attack. Spiller and Achane combined for 219 yards, averaging 7.6 yards a carry. Mond added designed runs and a couple key scrambles and probably should have run a couple more times. A&M even ran some I formation, including Smith’s 4-yard touchdown run behind Spiller through a gaping hole.
What went wrong: A&M expected Auburn to sell out for the run on a third-and-goal from the 1, but Mond was sacked for a 10-yard loss leading to the missed field goal. It was a questionable call since A&M had gained yardage on 16 straight runs.
Bottom line: A&M’s defense, gave up back-to-back touchdowns, but stiffened and held Auburn to a field goal after the Tigers ripped off back-to-back runs of 15 and 42 yards. That field goal gave Auburn a 20-14 lead instead of possibly 24-14.
OVERALL: B+
What went right: A&M started strong and finished strong.
What went wrong: Auburn, coming off a 42-13 beat down against Alabama, was given a huge lift by A&M’s missed field goal.
Bottom line: A&M was the much more physical team. The Aggies had 15 runs of at least 10 yards.
