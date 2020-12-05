Cessna's grades: No. 5 Texas A&M's strong run game earns offense an A

OFFENSE: A-

What went right: Texas A&M gashed Auburn for 313 yards rushing, the most the Tigers have allowed at home since 2012 when the Johnny Manziel-led Aggies had 352 yards in a 63-21 victory. Isaiah Spiller was his powerful self with 120 yards. Freshman Devon Achane was a great complement with 99 yards on nine carries. Auburn has three veteran receivers, but A&M sophomore tight end Jalen Wydermyer (8 receptions, 89 yards and two TDs) had his best game.

What went wrong: A&M avoided two potential costly turnovers when offensive tackle Carson Green recovered Spiller’s fumble and Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain whiffed on an interception.

Bottom line: Quarterback Kellen Mond bounced back from a poor outing against LSU by completing 18 of 23 passes for 196 yards and two scores along with 60 yards rushing with a score. A&M averaged 6.7 yards per carry as the offensive line lived up to its “Maroon Goons” moniker after going missing in action last week.

DEFENSE: C+

What went right: A&M came up with a pair of three-and-outs after Auburn took a 20-14 lead.