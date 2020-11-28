Cessna's grades: No. 5 Texas A&M's defense picks up offense's slack in win over LSU

OFFENSE: D

What went right: There were no turnovers and Isaiah Spiller was the unit’s bright spot with a 52-yard touchdown run in a 141-yard rushing effort.

What went wrong: Kellen Mond was 11-of-34 passing for 105 yards. There were drops and the weather was a factor, but too many times Mond looked like one of the LSU freshman quarterbacks.

Bottom line: The Aggies were 2 of 16 on third downs, because they had trouble on first and second down as well. It added up to a season-low 267 yards with 110 of them coming on three plays.

DEFENSE: A-

What went right: A&M’s pressure bottled up LSU’s offense until its final drive of the game. The Aggies had three turnovers and three sacks, but they also had 26 plays where LSU didn’t gain yardage or lost yardage.

What went wrong: A&M couldn’t come up with the shutout, giving up the last-minute score.

Bottom line: The unit matched LSU’s seven points with the interception return for a touchdown by Buddy Johnson.