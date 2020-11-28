Cessna's grades: No. 5 Texas A&M's defense picks up offense's slack in win over LSU

OFFENSE: D
What went right: There were no turnovers and Isaiah Spiller was the unit’s bright spot with a 52-yard touchdown run in a 141-yard rushing effort.
What went wrong: Kellen Mond was 11-of-34 passing for 105 yards. There were drops and the weather was a factor, but too many times Mond looked like one of the LSU freshman quarterbacks.
Bottom line: The Aggies were 2 of 16 on third downs, because they had trouble on first and second down as well. It added up to a season-low 267 yards with 110 of them coming on three plays.
DEFENSE: A-
What went right: A&M’s pressure bottled up LSU’s offense until its final drive of the game. The Aggies had three turnovers and three sacks, but they also had 26 plays where LSU didn’t gain yardage or lost yardage.
What went wrong: A&M couldn’t come up with the shutout, giving up the last-minute score.
Bottom line: The unit matched LSU’s seven points with the interception return for a touchdown by Buddy Johnson.
SPECIAL TEAMS: B
What went right: A&M’s constant pressure on punter Zach Von Rosenberg led to him averaging only 40.2 yards on 11 punts, 7.3 yards less than his average. A&M’s Nik Constantinou put half his 12 punts inside the 20, including a pair inside the 5.
What went wrong: Constantinou shanked his first punt for 31 yards. A&M had a pair of penalties on punt returns, one wiping out a decent return.
Bottom line: A&M got an extra possession when it recovered a fumble off the foot of an LSU player.
COACHING: C
What went right: Defensive coordinator Mike Elko had a great night calling blitzes, frustrating LSU’s freshman quarterbacks.
What went wrong: A&M’s offense was out of sync all night. A&M might have abandoned the run game too early, giving LSU confidence. The reverse call to Chase Lane on first-and-10 at the LSU 15 got blown up big time. Mond attempting to pick up a first down by extending the football was a disaster.
Bottom line: The defense was good enough to cover up the offense’s mistakes.
OVERALL: C +
What went right: A&M won the game, don’t belittle that.
What went wrong: The offensive line wasn’t able to open the holes it normally does, the receivers couldn’t get separation and Mond couldn’t make plays.
Bottom line: A&M didn’t earn style points, but it found a way to win. The defense had by far its best game of the season, which bodes well for the future.
