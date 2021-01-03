Cessna's grades: No. 5 Texas A&M earns mostly Bs in its 41-27 win over No. 13 North Carolina in Orange Bowl

OFFENSE: B+

What went right: Texas A&M freshman running back Devon Achane came through with 140 yards rushing on 12 carries. He didn’t have his first carry until midway through the third quarter, but put a charge into the offense. Ainias Smith had six catches for 125 yards and it seemed all of them were huge.

What went wrong: A&M allowed three sacks after giving up only three in the regular season. The Aggies had five three-and-outs, two of them to start the second half.

Bottom line: A&M didn’t have a turnover and with the game on the line it scored on four of five possessions.

DEFENSE: B

What went right: The fourth-and-1 stop by Jayden Peevy after Achane’s go-ahead touchdown put a knife in North Carolina’s back. It was a double-edged sword since A&M also had stopped the Tar Heels on third-and-1 with DeMarvin Leal and Peevy plugging the hole.