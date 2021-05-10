CESSNA: Will Frizzell breathes life into Aggie baseball team with performance against Ole Miss

The Texas A&M baseball team’s season has a pulse thanks to an infusion of optimism provided by a few mighty swings by Will Frizzell.
The Aggies won the weekend series against 11th-ranked Ole Miss with Frizzell hitting a pair of homers in both victories. Frizzell’s second homer in the opener walked off a 9-8 victory and his last homer of the weekend was a grand slam that erased a three-run deficit and gave the Aggies a 6-5 victory.
Without Frizzell’s power the Aggies would have been swept, leaving the season over for all intents and purposes.
The Aggies (27-23, 7-17) had a solid weekend, getting their first series win against a ranked team. But A&M’s chances of extending its school-record of 13 straight NCAA tournaments remains slim. The Southeastern Conference is expected to have eight or nine teams make the NCAA tournament. The Aggies have the league’s 12th-best record, meaning they’d have to pass 3-4 teams with only two regular-season series and the SEC tournament remaining. That’s probably not going to happen.
What’s realistic is A&M finishing the season strong. The Aggies end with Auburn (20-23, 6-18) and LSU (29-18, 9-15), teams also in leaky boats. A&M has a game lead on Auburn in the battle for the last spot for the 12-team SEC tournament. Missouri (12-32, 5-19) has a leg up on finishing last after losing eight straight league games and 13 of the last 14. Missouri goes to third-ranked Mississippi State (35-11, 16-8) this weekend and finishes at home against Auburn.
LSU is home to Alabama (28-17, 11-12) this weekend. LSU has won two of its last three series, so you figure the Tigers will win at least one game. Auburn ends at Missouri, so it’s almost a must that the Aggies win this weekend’s series. One reason A&M is in this dilemma is because it lost the Missouri series. Auburn could as well, but A&M doesn’t need to sneak into the SEC tournament, it needs to win these last two series. If A&M could do that and grab a couple victories at the SEC tournament it would leave the Aggies at a minimum of 11-19 in league play and 33-26 overall. That’s still not a good season, but it’s better than 28-28 and 8-22, which seemed a possibility a couple weeks ago — and still is, unless A&M builds on the Ole Miss victories.
A&M didn’t play perfect baseball against Ole Miss, but it found a way to win close games. The Aggies seemed to be pressing early in Sunday’s game, diffusing back-to-back singles in the second inning by failing to sacrifice and getting a runner picked off in the process, then having the batter take a called third strike. A&M also had a runner thrown out trying to take third on a grounder hit to the shortstop and had a couple fielding errors. The positive was A&M overcoming those mistakes and others.
“We’re at a point in the season where we need to press the button a little bit and we need to do what it takes in every facet of the game, whether it be offensively, defensively or on the mound, we have to press,” A&M coach Rob Childress said. “We can’t sit back and wait for the game to come to us. You see where that’s gotten us.”
•
A&M is 62nd in this week’s NCAA’s RPI rankings, up from 80th. A&M improved to 5-11 against ranked teams. That’s comparable to 2018 when the Aggies finished 13-17 in SEC play, their worst record since joining the league. A&M was 5-10 against ranked teams in the regular season. That team went 3-1 at the SEC tournament, going 2-1 against ranked teams.
This year’s team dug a premature grave with bad losses. Missouri’s RPI is 126 and Xavier, which won two of three to open the season, is at 103. Other bad losses were to Abilene Christian (91), Sam Houston State (99) and Rice (196). The losses to Xavier, ACU and Rice also were at Blue Bell Park.
•
Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco got ejected from Sunday’s game in the eighth inning, apparently because of something Frizzell did while rounding the bases on his grand slam or during the team’s celebration. That’s unclear, but what’s clear is Ole Miss shouldn’t have thrown three straight fastballs to Frizzell. Ole Miss’ Taylor Broadway did a great job getting ahead 0-2, but how do you throw the next pitch even close? Also, Austin Bost, who batted behind Frizzell, was 0 for 3 and immediately flew out to make it 0 for 4.
•
A&M’s victories over Ole Miss gave all Aggie diamond fans something to smile about. The softball team, which lost seven of its last nine SEC home games, ended regular-season play by getting swept at fourth-ranked Florida. It was a great showing because Florida needed walk-off homers to win the opener and the final game. The Aggies showed they are as good as the Gators (40-8, 19-5) who earned a share of the SEC title with Arkansas, but the bottom line is the Aggies were 8-16 in league play, losing their last six.
The future of Childress and A&M softball coach Jo Evans has been a hot topic. I just wish I had a dollar for every time I’ve been asked if they’ll be fired, though I will say, no one has asked me in the last 24 hours.
You really can’t blame fans for grouping them together and being frustrated. A&M’s combined 15-33 record in league diamond play is the second-worst in the SEC, just ahead of Auburn at 13-35. South Carolina 16-32 and Georgia 18-30 round out the bottom four. Vanderbilt doesn’t have a softball program, but even if you’d pencil it in for a 0-24 record, the overall mark would be 16-31.
Arkansas has the best overall diamond record at 36-12 with both programs tied for the league’s best records.