CESSNA: Will Frizzell breathes life into Aggie baseball team with performance against Ole Miss

LSU is home to Alabama (28-17, 11-12) this weekend. LSU has won two of its last three series, so you figure the Tigers will win at least one game. Auburn ends at Missouri, so it’s almost a must that the Aggies win this weekend’s series. One reason A&M is in this dilemma is because it lost the Missouri series. Auburn could as well, but A&M doesn’t need to sneak into the SEC tournament, it needs to win these last two series. If A&M could do that and grab a couple victories at the SEC tournament it would leave the Aggies at a minimum of 11-19 in league play and 33-26 overall. That’s still not a good season, but it’s better than 28-28 and 8-22, which seemed a possibility a couple weeks ago — and still is, unless A&M builds on the Ole Miss victories.

A&M didn’t play perfect baseball against Ole Miss, but it found a way to win close games. The Aggies seemed to be pressing early in Sunday’s game, diffusing back-to-back singles in the second inning by failing to sacrifice and getting a runner picked off in the process, then having the batter take a called third strike. A&M also had a runner thrown out trying to take third on a grounder hit to the shortstop and had a couple fielding errors. The positive was A&M overcoming those mistakes and others.