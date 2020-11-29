Cessna: Texas A&M's parade proves rain-proof thanks to Wrecking Crew

Texas A&M’s offense looked like the weather Saturday night at Kyle Field.

Dreary.

But A&M’s 20-7 victory over LSU came with some high-grade silver lining: defense. If the unit plays like that on a consistent basis, sunny days are ahead.

A&M’s offense wasn’t even close to championship form against the Tigers, struggling to a season-low 267 yards. We all thought the unit might show a little rust after the 21-day layoff after the team had to postpone two games because of COVID-19 issues. But there wasn’t enough WD-40 in Aggieland to get the hinges moving again on an offense that moved about as awkwardly as the Tin Man.

That, like the day-long rain, will go away as quickly as it came. A&M’s offense is too good to play that poorly again, which was evident by the four-game winning streak before the COVID issues.

A&M’s defense more than picked up the slack. It came up with three sacks, two turnovers and forced seven three-and-outs. A&M held LSU to 267 yards — 86 of it coming on its scoring drive near the end of the game.