Cessna: Texas A&M's easy schedule out the window with additions of Florida, Tennessee

Well, so much for Texas A&M’s easy schedule.
The Aggies’ football season got a lot tougher with the addition of Florida and Tennessee to complete its Southeastern Conference-only 10-game schedule. Florida was ranked eighth in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll, and Tennessee was just outside the poll, tied with Boise State for 26th. Throw in third-ranked Alabama, fifth-ranked LSU and 11th-ranked Auburn, and A&M has five tough opponents. It’s not as bad as last year, when A&M played a quintet of Top 10 teams, including a trio of teams which were ranked number one at the time, but it’s close.
And it could have been worse. Among SEC West teams, A&M had the most favorable pairing of regularly scheduled SEC East opponents. South Carolina and Vanderbilt had a 7-17 (.292) record last season. That’s why A&M drew Florida and Tennessee, which had a 19-7 (.731) combined record. But that’s not even close to the toughest draw, which went to Arkansas. The Razorbacks added Georgia and Florida, which were a combined 23-4 (.852). The SEC didn’t give a break to Arkansas, which has lost 19 straight league games. Arkansas was scheduled to play Tennessee and Missouri, which last season had a combined 14-11 (.560) record. Ole Miss and Mississippi State also had East teams scheduled with combined 14-11 records. Ole Miss is playing Florida (11-2) and Vanderbilt (3-9) and Mississippi State is taking on Missouri (6-6) and Kentucky (8-5). They received much more favorable draws with Ole Miss adding South Carolina (4-8) and Kentucky (8-5) and Mississippi State adding Vanderbilt and Georgia (12-2).
Strictly going by strength of schedule, the Aggies should have drawn Georgia and Florida, but they also played Georgia last year. That might have been A&M’s saving grace, though LSU drew Vanderbilt and will play the Commodores for a second straight year. Then again, it’s Vanderbilt. Who cares? LSU, though, should have gotten someone tougher. LSU also added Missouri, giving it the easiest draw among West teams at 9-15. LSU scrimmaging a second straight year at Vanderbilt, though, doesn’t get the attention of sending A&M back to Georgia. The SEC gave Georgia and A&M a break at the expense of the Razorbacks. Georgia didn’t need another tough game in its quest to return to the College Football Playoff, while the Aggies didn’t need another road game against a top 5 team in their quest to become one of the league’s top four teams.
Arkansas can take solace in the fact it didn’t have the league’s toughest draw, which went to Missouri. The Tigers added Alabama and LSU, which were a combined 26-2 (.929) last season. Now, Missouri did have the most favorable schedule with Arkansas and Mississippi State, who were a combined 8-17 (.320). But the East team that had the best draw was Georgia, adding Mississippi State and Arkansas, which were a combined 8-17 (.320) last season. The Bulldogs were scheduled to play Auburn and Alabama, which were a combined 20-6 (.770), so they needed a break and received two gifts.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said the league “made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible” but the team’s top five ranked teams added only three teams with winning records last year.
The bottom line is it’s hard to have a balanced schedule when you have one team which was 15-0 (LSU) and two others who combined for 19 losses (Vanderbilt and Arkansas). Everybody can’t avoid LSU and only eight teams can play both Arkansas and Vanderbilt.
Not long ago, the Aggies seemed to be a lock to win 10 games. They were replacing Clemson and Georgia with Colorado and Vanderbilt. They would beat up on Abilene Christian and North Texas. Arkansas and Fresno State were sure victories and Ole Miss and Mississippi State both had first-year coaches. Las Vegas had A&M’s over/under for victories at 9.5 and the over seemed the smart bet.
All bets were off because the coronavirus didn’t go away, forcing the SEC to go with a 10-game conference-only season. A&M’s new over/under should be 7.5 with the pending schedule being so crucial. When does A&M get its byes? When do the Aggies play Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU and Tennessee? Those should be tough, physical games. South Carolina and Mississippi State are capable of pulling off an upset, especially if those games come after Alabama or Florida.
It’s going to be fun to talk about this schedule, and it will be even more fun to see it unfold, but will it happen? That’s the concern. Will we see this once-in-a-lifetime season?
