CESSNA: Texas A&M women's basketball team in position to make NCAA Final Four

Georgia, which has won five of its last six, would be the tougher matchup but its loss was to Kentucky. The Wildcats, who were picked to finish second by the coaches, have had a disappointing season, which includes a pair of losses to Ole Miss. Kentucky, though, can beat anyone because of reigning SEC player of the year Rhyne Howard, but teams who rely heavily on one player seldom beat A&M. Surprising Georgia, which was picked to finish ninth and ended fourth, has the ingredients to beat A&M.

Post Jenna Staiti is a force inside and she’s complemented on the perimeter by Gabby Connally and Que Morrison. The Lady Bulldogs also play good defense. One thing Mississippi State and Kentucky have in common that might help explain underachieving is first-year head coaches, which is another reason the Aggies would be better off not facing LSU or Georgia who have veteran coaches with their systems in place.

While A&M is the clear-cut favorite in the top part of the bracket, the bottom half is wide open with second-ranked South Carolina, 13th-ranked Arkansas and 14th-ranked Tennessee. It’s just not the ranked teams. Ole Miss, with those upsets of Kentucky, will be a tough second-round matchup for Arkansas and the Missouri-Alabama winner won’t beat South Carolina, but it’ll put up a fight.