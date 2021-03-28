CESSNA: Texas A&M women's basketball team couldn't find rhythm in March

“We want to stay [in San Antonio] as long as we can, but our best basketball is ahead of us,” Blair said the day before the Sweet 16 matchup against Arizona.

It wasn’t meant to be. Third-seeded Arizona rolled to a 74-59 victory. It was bitter ending for the second-seeded Aggies who for three months put themselves in position to possibly win a national championship. This team did virtually everything right off and on the court, which makes the ending tough to accept. A&M went 9-0 against ranked teams and bounced back from its first loss to LSU with an 11-game winning streak. But for some reason everything changed when the calendar turned to March. A&M had the talent, coaching and experience, but it wasn’t meant to be. It hurts even more knowing there wasn’t a sure-fire team everyone is picking to win it all. Any of those left in the Elite Eight could win, even Arizona or Indiana.

It’s tough to embrace right now, but A&M had an amazing season. Sports took on new meaning this year because of COVID-19. All teams should be commended for their sacrifices. Players, especially at the collegiate level who basically were in semi-bubbles, are heroes. You have the regular season the Aggies did — climbing to No. 2 in the country — and life is good.