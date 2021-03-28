CESSNA: Texas A&M women's basketball team couldn't find rhythm in March

Gary Blair’s teams historically play their best when the calendar turns to March.
While he was at SFA, traditional powers didn’t want to face the Ladyjacks in the NCAA tournament. At Arkansas, he took the ninth-seeded Razorbacks to the Final Four in 1998 which remains the lowest seed to win an Elite Eight game. At A&M, the 2008 team gave eventual national champ Tennessee all it could handle in the Elite Eight. The 2016 team did the same against Connecticut which was in the process of winning a fourth straight national title. Then in A&M’s previous two Sweet 16 matchups, former Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw thanked her lucky stars she got past the Aggies en route to a national title and a runner-up effort. Of course the 2011 national championship team set the bar of late-season success by beating Baylor, Stanford and Notre Dame.
Many thought this team was poised for a similar March that would bleed into April, but A&M was at its best on the last day of February, beating South Carolina for the Southeastern Conference regular-season title. That capped the best regular season in school history. Blair thought A&M’s best basketball was ahead of it, as we all did. A loss to Georgia in the SEC tournament semifinals and narrow victories over Troy and Iowa State were warning signs no one wanted to acknowledge. This team had done too much, not to get it together. Those games were just character builders, Blair said. He had faith the Aggies would work it out.
“We want to stay [in San Antonio] as long as we can, but our best basketball is ahead of us,” Blair said the day before the Sweet 16 matchup against Arizona.
It wasn’t meant to be. Third-seeded Arizona rolled to a 74-59 victory. It was bitter ending for the second-seeded Aggies who for three months put themselves in position to possibly win a national championship. This team did virtually everything right off and on the court, which makes the ending tough to accept. A&M went 9-0 against ranked teams and bounced back from its first loss to LSU with an 11-game winning streak. But for some reason everything changed when the calendar turned to March. A&M had the talent, coaching and experience, but it wasn’t meant to be. It hurts even more knowing there wasn’t a sure-fire team everyone is picking to win it all. Any of those left in the Elite Eight could win, even Arizona or Indiana.
It’s tough to embrace right now, but A&M had an amazing season. Sports took on new meaning this year because of COVID-19. All teams should be commended for their sacrifices. Players, especially at the collegiate level who basically were in semi-bubbles, are heroes. You have the regular season the Aggies did — climbing to No. 2 in the country — and life is good.
But sports has different degrees of success. A&M didn’t win the game that mattered most, the last one. Winning the SEC title matters, but not reaching the Final Four makes this an unfulfilled season. The focus now turns to next season. The team has a great nucleus of returning players led by sophomore point guard Jordan Nixon who stepped up and almost single-handedly prevented the season ending against Troy or Iowa State. She has a chance to be the face of the program. Transfer guards Alexis Morris and Zaay Green, who were key reserves in their first season, will take on bigger roles as will four freshmen who didn’t see much action because A&M had five seniors.
The 75-year-old Blair has said retirement isn’t in his vocabulary. This was arguably his best coaching effort through February. The ending will make him hungrier or help him decide it’s time to play more golf. He’s certainly earned the right to do as he pleases. He has that luxury in part because of a loyal, solid coaching staff. Associate head coach Kelly Bond-White and assistants Bob Starkey and Amy Wright have done a lot of the heavy lifting in recent years. Blair could coach until 80 with them by his side. Teams have been using Blair’s age against him in recruiting, but it’s not a huge factor because of the transfer portal. A&M had eight players on this season’s roster who started elsewhere, three of them starters along with Destiny Pitts, who was the SEC’s sixth woman of the year. This team won’t have a problem reloading.
Blair will walk away when he’s ready. He looked as motivated this year as he did in 1985 when he arrived at SFA. The way this season ended might put a burr in his step. If losing the game wasn’t bad enough, the NCAA press conference moderator on the postgame Zoom introduced him as “Carl Blair.”
Carl Blair? Really? He’s won 838 games and a national championship. He’s one of the greatest ambassadors the game has known and they can’t get his name right. It sounds like he’s got something to prove. Then again, is it worth all the aggravation?