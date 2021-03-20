Cessna: Texas A&M women's basketball coach Gary Blair working magic with well-built team

This team’s strength is its demeanor, depth and diversity. Blair claims it’s one happy, cohesive group, and his players’ comments — and more importantly body language — prove it. Blair has never had more quality perimeter options to complement power forward N’dea Jones, the program’s all-time leading rebounder, along with Johnson, who at some point in every game becomes the focus of the offense.

Having so many playmakers is a blessing but also a supreme challenge for a coach, arguably the toughest in Blair’s career. He historically leans on five starters and one or two key players off the bench. When it comes to crunch time, he puts the ball in the hands of those he trusts most. The last three years it was Carter. Before that it was Courtney Walker or Takia Starks. When A&M won the NCAA title it was Danielle Adams. They all were complemented by all-conference players, but the offense wasn’t built around the supporting cast, especially with the game on the line.

That’s not that case with this team. In any given game, the key player could be almost any of them. That’s the team’s strength. It also could be its Achilles’ heel in the NCAA tournament.

If the Aggies fall behind by double digits, Adams or Carter isn’t going to come to the rescue. But Jones could. Wilson could. Johnson could. The list goes on, but which one?