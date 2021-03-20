Cessna: Texas A&M women's basketball coach Gary Blair working magic with well-built team

Gary Blair is in the midst of his best coaching job, which is saying something considering he led the Texas A&M women’s basketball team to the 2011 national championship and has done enough to be in seven Hall of Fames.
In less than 365 days, Blair turned a reeling squad that would’ve been a No. 5 seed for the 2020 NCAA tournament into the program’s highest ranked team entering this year’s Big Dance. He’s done it with fresh ideas, fresh faces and an old, burning desire to prove people wrong.
Few would have been surprised if the Aggies had repeated last year’s disappointing season, considering they had to replace All-American Chennedy Carter. Some were hopeful A&M would have a decent season, maybe win an NCAA tournament game or two and send the 75-year-old Blair into retirement on a high note. That kind of scenario had to cross Blair’s mind a few times in recent years, but his focus since cutting down the nets in Indianapolis a decade ago has been having a legitimate chance to do it again.
Turns out returning to the Final Four has been harder than getting there for Blair. It’s surprising in a way. After all, Blair seemingly pulled off the impossible by building the Big 12 Conference’s worst program into a national champion in eight seasons.
It didn’t seem impossible by about year five or six under Blair. In fact, you could see A&M’s 2011 title coming more than the struggles since.
Rise and fall
In the three seasons leading up to the national championship, A&M finished the year ranked eighth, ninth and ninth. And in the 2010-11 season, the Aggies were ranked seventh heading into the NCAA tournament. It was a program on the rise.
They peaked with a 76-70 victory over Notre Dame on April 5, 2011, cutting down the nets at Conseco Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, in the final women’s college basketball game of the season.
Unfortunately for A&M, it wasn’t able to build on that success.
In the five seasons after winning the title, A&M was ranked 22nd, ninth, 15th, 21st and 18th in the final regular-season polls. Respectable by most measures but not national-championship — or even Final Four — caliber. It got worse, though, as the Aggies finished out of the rankings in 2017. That hadn’t happened since 2005 when A&M played in the WNIT.
The program was regressing.
The 2016-17 team avoided the embarrassment of losing to 12th-seeded Penn in the first round of the NCAA tournament by rallying from a 21-point deficit. But two nights later, A&M suffered its most lopsided loss in NCAA play, getting pummeled by fourth-seeded UCLA 75-43.
Some wondered if Blair still had it with one Sweet 16 appearance in five years. Who did have it was former A&M associate head coach Vic Schaefer, who left Aggieland for the head coaching job at Mississippi State where he had immediate success, leading the Bulldogs to the 2017 national championship game by ending UConn’s 111-game winning streak.
Schaefer, a 1984 A&M graduate, had a huge Aggie following that continued to grow as he led Mississippi State to a second straight national runner-up finish in 2018. It seemed possible it was an omen, that Schaefer wouldn’t win it all until he returned home. And for some Aggie fans, that couldn’t come soon enough as he built a winning streak against his former boss to seven.
To many it seemed it wasn’t a question if Schaefer would replace Blair, just when.
The only person seemingly not onboard with Schaefer’s return was the one who mattered most, and he had other ideas. Blair doesn’t lose to Schaefer in golf, and he sure as heck wasn’t going to be sent out to pasture from his day job. Not without a fight.
Blair tried to return A&M to elite status by signing Carter, the nation’s sixth-rated recruit and the highest signed in program history. Carter didn’t disappoint, leading A&M to back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances, both times losing to Notre Dame in highly competitive games. She brought a much-needed transfusion of hope and national attention. A Carter-led team could beat any team in the country on any given day.
The question remained about those other 364 days. A&M had the talent to make Final Four runs, but not all of the players could get along. Shooting guard Dani Williams and power forward Anriel Howard transferred after the first Sweet 16 appearance. What player leaves a potential Final Four team? Fans pointed fingers at Carter, Williams and Howard, and even the coaching staff.
But the painful bottom line was Carter would never lead A&M to the Final Four. Her career ended with three straight losses. COVID-19 shutting down last year’s NCAA tournament saved her and the Aggies the possible embarrassment of losing in the opening round. The sadder realization was A&M was no closer to reaching the Final Four than it was before Carter joined the program.
Or so it seemed.
Assembling the ultimate team
Carter’s three seasons didn’t end in the promised land, but they did give Blair time to lay the foundation for his season’s success. Via the transfer route, he found complementary, team players for Carter in post Ciera Johnson and shooting guard Aailyah Wilson. After sitting out a season, both became solid starters and more importantly team leaders. And while many wondered how Blair would replace Carter, he already had added a potential replacement in Notre Dame transfer Jordan Nixon, who has blended in nicely after she, too, sat out a season.
Blair had so much success with those transfers he doubled down this season, adding Destiny Pitts, Alexis Morris and Zaay Green. They all had baggage — transfers typically do. But Blair’s squad of transfers left any they were lugging at the city limits and focused on putting A&M in position to win a national title.
This team’s strength is its demeanor, depth and diversity. Blair claims it’s one happy, cohesive group, and his players’ comments — and more importantly body language — prove it. Blair has never had more quality perimeter options to complement power forward N’dea Jones, the program’s all-time leading rebounder, along with Johnson, who at some point in every game becomes the focus of the offense.
Having so many playmakers is a blessing but also a supreme challenge for a coach, arguably the toughest in Blair’s career. He historically leans on five starters and one or two key players off the bench. When it comes to crunch time, he puts the ball in the hands of those he trusts most. The last three years it was Carter. Before that it was Courtney Walker or Takia Starks. When A&M won the NCAA title it was Danielle Adams. They all were complemented by all-conference players, but the offense wasn’t built around the supporting cast, especially with the game on the line.
That’s not that case with this team. In any given game, the key player could be almost any of them. That’s the team’s strength. It also could be its Achilles’ heel in the NCAA tournament.
If the Aggies fall behind by double digits, Adams or Carter isn’t going to come to the rescue. But Jones could. Wilson could. Johnson could. The list goes on, but which one?
After this season’s overtime loss at LSU, Blair bemoaned not getting the ball more to Pitts, who made 4 of 5 from 3-point range in only 13 minutes. Johnson played 35 minutes in the Southeastern Conference tournament loss to Georgia but took only one shot.
Those two losses have cost Blair some sleep. He knows he’s got all the answers — both on the floor and sitting beside him on the bench. He just needs to pick the right ones at the right times. That’s pressure.
So is having coached five decades. All that experience gives Blair the kind of wisdom a younger coach could only dream of possessing, but it also means the greatest coach in A&M women’s basketball history is near the end of the line. And the upcoming NCAA tournament might be Blair’s last chance to reach the Final Four.
His legacy won’t be lacking a thing if he’s not one of the last four standing by the River Walk, but it would be a shame if Blair doesn’t add a Final Four trip in his home state to cap the 2020-21 season. It’s been by far his best coaching job. Now comes the toughest part.