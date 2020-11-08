CESSNA: Texas A&M’s supporting cast aids in dominating victory over South Carolina

Texas A&M is having its best season since joining the Southeastern Conference because its stars are having banner seasons.
Quarterback Kellen Mond has never been better. Isaiah Spiller is arguably the league’s best running back because the offensive line has come of age. And 6-foot-5, 265-pound tight end Jalen Wydermyer is a defense’s nightmare. Linebacker Buddy Johnson is a tackling machine and running back/wide receiver/punt returner Ainias Smith is a three-way threat. They’ve been great, but the supporting players have more than done their part in helping A&M (5-1) win four straight and climb to fifth in the nation.
Senior linebacker Aaron Hansford had arguably the biggest defensive play in Saturday’s 48-3 victory at South Carolina.
The Aggies, holding a 14-0 lead, failed to convert a fourth-and-2. Three plays later, the Gamecocks’ offense showed signs of life as Josh Vann had a 12-yard reception and Kevin Harris followed with a 28-yard run. But a blitzing Hansford sacked South Carolina quarterback Collin Hill for a 6-yard loss and three plays later the Gamecocks missed a field goal. The importance of the sack faded as A&M scored on every possession the rest of the way, but Hansford’s play prevented South Carolina from making it a one-score game. Hansford made a perfect read, smothering Hill.
Hansford has been a pleasant surprise, filling a huge hole after returning starter Anthony Hines III decided to opt out of the season. The secondary, which had three players opt out, received a solid effort Saturday from senior Keldrick Carper. He started for safety Demani Richardson who missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19. Carper had an interception and a team-high four tackles, one for a loss. Carper was one of nine players who helped the Aggies have 10 tackles for loss. Few noticed A&M senior defensive end Micheal Clemons, who leads the team in sacks with four, didn’t play.
A&M, despite not having Richardson and Clemons, held South Carolina to 150 yards of total offense. It was a unit effort. South Carolina had 53 plays, with 16 being incompletions. The Gamecocks had only two plays longer than 19 yards. There were few holes because A&M had 13 players with at least two tackles. On the flip side, A&M rolled up 530 yards on 72 plays. A&M gained at least 4 yards on 42 plays. The total domination allowed A&M to have the ball for 38 minutes, 21 seconds to South Carolina’s 21:39.
Mond, Spiller and Wydermyer grabbed the headlines, but so many others simply did their part in A&M’s most dominating victory of the season.
A&M moved up two spots in the Associated Press poll to fifth, passing Georgia and Cincinnati.
A&M is 10 points ahead of Florida and trails Clemson by 132 points. Georgia (4-2) dropped from fifth to 12th after losing to Florida. Cincinnati (6-0), which beat Houston 38-10, slipped from sixth to seventh.
Five SEC teams are ranked led by Alabama (6-0) which took over the top spot after Clemson lost to Notre Dame. A&M is fifth, Florida sixth, Georgia 12th and Auburn 24th.
The coaches’ poll has Florida ranked fifth, one point ahead of A&M. Georgia is 11th and Auburn 21st.
This is A&M’s highest ranking since being fifth in the final 2012 poll, when it was tied with Georgia. The Aggies also were fifth by the coaches. This is A&M’s highest ranking in the regular season since 1999 when it was ranked fifth the first week of October.
A&M will play its first game in school history at Tennessee (2-4) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The Vols, coming off a 24-13 loss at Arkansas, have lost four straight. A&M is a 13-point favorite.
South Carolina (2-4) is a seven-point underdog at Ole Miss (2-4), which will be at Kyle Field on Nov. 21.
Texas A M South Carolina Football
