CESSNA: Texas A&M’s supporting cast aids in dominating victory over South Carolina

Texas A&M is having its best season since joining the Southeastern Conference because its stars are having banner seasons.

Quarterback Kellen Mond has never been better. Isaiah Spiller is arguably the league’s best running back because the offensive line has come of age. And 6-foot-5, 265-pound tight end Jalen Wydermyer is a defense’s nightmare. Linebacker Buddy Johnson is a tackling machine and running back/wide receiver/punt returner Ainias Smith is a three-way threat. They’ve been great, but the supporting players have more than done their part in helping A&M (5-1) win four straight and climb to fifth in the nation.

Senior linebacker Aaron Hansford had arguably the biggest defensive play in Saturday’s 48-3 victory at South Carolina.

The Aggies, holding a 14-0 lead, failed to convert a fourth-and-2. Three plays later, the Gamecocks’ offense showed signs of life as Josh Vann had a 12-yard reception and Kevin Harris followed with a 28-yard run. But a blitzing Hansford sacked South Carolina quarterback Collin Hill for a 6-yard loss and three plays later the Gamecocks missed a field goal. The importance of the sack faded as A&M scored on every possession the rest of the way, but Hansford’s play prevented South Carolina from making it a one-score game. Hansford made a perfect read, smothering Hill.