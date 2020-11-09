CESSNA: Texas A&M’s fate rests in COVID-19 test results

The Texas A&M football team has been great on the field, climbing to fifth in the country, but it might need a little help off the field to stay there.

A&M athletics director Ross Bjork told ESPN’s Heather Dinich on Monday that more than a dozen players will be out for 14 days because of contact tracing protocols. That news came after head coach Jimbo Fisher in a Zoom press conference said the program paused in-person activities after a player and staff member tested positive for COVID-19 after A&M’s return from Saturday night’s 48-3 victory at South Carolina. Starting safety Demani Richardson didn’t make the trip because he tested positive.

The team was retested Monday and Fisher was confident the Aggies (5-1) would return to practice Tuesday and they’ll play at Tennessee (2-4) on Saturday. But it would seem just one or two more positive cases could cripple those chances, because of contact tracing. A&M has used 69 players thus far this season, but only 46 have played at least four games. You would think the Aggies would need the core of that group available to play against Tennessee. They’re already without Richardson and defensive end Micheal Clemons who had surgery because of an ankle injury. That’s two of your 18 players who have started five or six games.