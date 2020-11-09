CESSNA: Texas A&M’s fate rests in COVID-19 test results

The Texas A&M football team has been great on the field, climbing to fifth in the country, but it might need a little help off the field to stay there.
A&M athletics director Ross Bjork told ESPN’s Heather Dinich on Monday that more than a dozen players will be out for 14 days because of contact tracing protocols. That news came after head coach Jimbo Fisher in a Zoom press conference said the program paused in-person activities after a player and staff member tested positive for COVID-19 after A&M’s return from Saturday night’s 48-3 victory at South Carolina. Starting safety Demani Richardson didn’t make the trip because he tested positive.
The team was retested Monday and Fisher was confident the Aggies (5-1) would return to practice Tuesday and they’ll play at Tennessee (2-4) on Saturday. But it would seem just one or two more positive cases could cripple those chances, because of contact tracing. A&M has used 69 players thus far this season, but only 46 have played at least four games. You would think the Aggies would need the core of that group available to play against Tennessee. They’re already without Richardson and defensive end Micheal Clemons who had surgery because of an ankle injury. That’s two of your 18 players who have started five or six games.
Tuesday will be a telling day. If the Aggies can’t practice, it would be tough to think they would or should play Saturday. Players’ safety is the main focus, but A&M also wants to put its team in the best position possible to win.
The good news is the Southeastern Conference opted to start the season when it did. The Aggies have played six games with only four regular season games remaining. We don’t know what happens if Saturday’s game is canceled, but we do know A&M has put itself in great position to handle what’s ahead on and off the field.
A&M senior offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr., was named the SEC offensive lineman of the week and running back Devon Achane was the freshman of the week. Moore helped the line clear the way for 530 yards in a 48-3 victory at South Carolina. A&M didn’t allow a sack for the fifth straight game.
Moore is the second straight A&M lineman to grab the honors. Tackle Carson Green was cited last week. Achane had 13 carries for 65 yards with a touchdown and had two receptions for 70 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown.
A&M’s game against Ole Miss on Nov. 21 at Kyle Field will kick at 2:30 p.m. and it will be televised by CBS. It will be A&M’s second time to be the CBS 2:30 p.m. game of the week, the other was A&M at Alabama. A&M’s game this Saturday at Tennessee also will kick at 2:30 p.m., but it will be on ESPN.
Quarterback Kellen Mond’s effort against South Carolina earned him a spot on the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 List. Mond threw for 224 yards and four touchdowns and added a 15-yard touchdown run.
