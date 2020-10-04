CESSNA: Texas A&M’s defense has to improve against Florida after performance at Alabama

Last week, Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher had to fix the offense. This week, defensive coordinator Mike Elko has to shore up his unit if the Aggies are going to beat fourth-ranked Florida.
Second-ranked Alabama rolled to a 52-24 victory over A&M on Saturday, piling up 544 yards. Aggie defenders were basically helpless against Alabama’s high-powered passing game. Alabama’s Mac Jones threw for 435 yards, completing 20 of 27 with four touchdowns. Jones had touchdown throws of 63, 78 and 87 yards.
The Aggies had no answer for Alabama’s talented trio of DeVonta Smith, John Metchie and Jaylen Waddle, who combined for 16 catches for 386 yards and the four scores. Alabama had only one hiccup in the passing game, a tipped pass that led to an interception by DeMarvin Leal. Other than that, A&M had only one other pass deflection and one sack.
Alabama’s offense is a bad matchup for any team. Its offensive line and trio of receivers are maybe the best in the country. That didn’t excuse A&M’s poor play. This is Elko’s third season and Alabama is the team you measure yourself against. A&M’s defense has to be better, much better. And the revised schedule gives A&M a chance to redeem itself this week or take another hit in the gut.
Florida might have a better passing attack than Alabama because of fifth-year senior Kyle Trask who has gone from a bench-warmer throwing only 22 passes in his first three seasons to an All-America candidate.
Trask sees the field well and has a knack for avoiding pressure. He’s completed 71.8% of his passes this season with 10 touchdowns and only one interception. Florida also has allowed only three sacks.
The 6-foot-5 Trask gets everyone involved. He has completed passes to 11 players, nine of them having at least two catches. Tight end Kyle Pitts, an All-America candidate, leads the way with 12 receptions for 227 yards. Half of his catches have been for touchdowns.
Florida doesn’t have home-run receivers. The Gators longest pass this season is 71 yards. The next longest was 57.
The Gators’ offense is based on rhythm and spreading the field, finding a mismatch. The Aggies have to find a way to force Trask into mistakes and do a better job of defending and tackling.
Support Local Journalism
Florida, though, isn’t Alabama.
Trask had an interception and lost a fumble in Saturday’s 38-24 victory over South Carolina and the Gators didn’t score in the final quarter.
“We’ve got to get a lot better,” Florida coach Dan Mullen said after the game. “We certainly have to get a lot better with how we finished the game. Offensively, [we] should have finished the game much sooner.”
A&M, which is a 5.5-point underdog, will be the stiffest test for Florida, which like Alabama has College Football Playoff aspirations coming off a pair of New Year’s Six Bowls.
A&M’s offense looked much better against Alabama after a 17-12 victory over Vanderbilt in its season opener last week. A&M had 450 yards and converted 10 of 17 third downs against a great defense. A&M’s offense should have success against Florida. The Gators are allowing 471 yards and 29.5 points per game.
The pressure is on A&M’s defense. Florida averages 495 yards per game, including 357 through the air. The Gators rank fifth in the country in passing efficiency. A&M, after the Alabama beating, ranks 71st in passing defense efficiency. Elko has to improve that in less than a week or it could become a bad habit with Mississippi State and Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense up next.
•
The A&M-Florida game will kick at 11 a.m. Saturday at Kyle Field and be televised by ESPN.
•
A&M is ranked 20th in the Coaches’ poll and 21st by the Associated Press. The Aggies were 13th in both polls last week.
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!