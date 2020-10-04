CESSNA: Texas A&M’s defense has to improve against Florida after performance at Alabama

Last week, Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher had to fix the offense. This week, defensive coordinator Mike Elko has to shore up his unit if the Aggies are going to beat fourth-ranked Florida.

Second-ranked Alabama rolled to a 52-24 victory over A&M on Saturday, piling up 544 yards. Aggie defenders were basically helpless against Alabama’s high-powered passing game. Alabama’s Mac Jones threw for 435 yards, completing 20 of 27 with four touchdowns. Jones had touchdown throws of 63, 78 and 87 yards.

The Aggies had no answer for Alabama’s talented trio of DeVonta Smith, John Metchie and Jaylen Waddle, who combined for 16 catches for 386 yards and the four scores. Alabama had only one hiccup in the passing game, a tipped pass that led to an interception by DeMarvin Leal. Other than that, A&M had only one other pass deflection and one sack.

Alabama’s offense is a bad matchup for any team. Its offensive line and trio of receivers are maybe the best in the country. That didn’t excuse A&M’s poor play. This is Elko’s third season and Alabama is the team you measure yourself against. A&M’s defense has to be better, much better. And the revised schedule gives A&M a chance to redeem itself this week or take another hit in the gut.