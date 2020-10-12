CESSNA: Texas A&M receiving corps suffers big hit with Caleb Chapman out

Chapman accounted for 28% of A&M’s offense in the game with nine receptions for 151 yards with two touchdowns. It was the most productive game by an A&M receiver in 29 games under head coach Jimbo Fisher. Chapman was complemented by Chase Lane and Ainias Smith, who combined for nine catches for 105 yards with a touchdown, along with tight end Jalen Wydermyer who had five receptions for 53 yards. Throw in Isaiah Spiller’s 174 yards rushing with two touchdowns and the offense looked promising considering all are underclassmen.

Chapman’s emergence also offset the departure of senior Jhamon Ausbon, the team’s leading receiver last year who opted out during fall camp. A&M seemed to miss Ausbon in a lackluster 17-12 season-opening victory over Vanderbilt. But the offense has taken off in the last two weeks with the emergence of Chapman and Lane, along with Smith who is getting more snaps at wide receiver, where he had played all last season until the Texas Bowl. A&M had back-to-back 300-yard passing games in Southeastern Conference play for the first time since 2015. You could argue A&M was better off without Ausbon because the young receivers were getting valuable playing time and with them A&M beat a top five team, something it never did with Ausbon. Losing Chapman is tough, considering how far he’s come, but now Lane, sophomore Jalen Preston and others probably will get even more playing time.