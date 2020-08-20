Cessna: Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond will get early chance to join Heisman Trophy race

It’s way too early to campaign for Kellen Mond in the Heisman Trophy race, but if he could lead the Aggies to early season victories over Alabama and Florida and be the best player on the field doing it, he’d become a serious contender.
The top 10 picks to win the Heisman listed by www.BetOnline.com are all quarterbacks. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence leads the way at 2/1. Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler is 9/1. LSU’s Myles Brennan is 14/1, the same as Texas’ Sam Ehlinger and Miami’s D’Eriq King, the transfer from Houston.
Alabama has six players with 100/1 odds or better to win the Heisman, led by quarterback Mac Jones at 16/1. He is one of 14 Southeastern Conference players listed with 100/1 odds on the 31-player list. Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman joins Jones at 16/1 followed by Auburn quarterback Bo Nix and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask at 25/1.
Alabama running back Najee Harris is 30/1, while Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith and quarterback Bryce Young are 50/1 along with LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill is 60/1, and Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is 66/1. The SEC’s group at 100/1 includes LSU cornerback/wide receiver Derek Stingley Jr., Alabama running back Trey Sanders and Georgia running back Zamir White.
I found it interesting that Alabama can have both its quarterbacks and running backs included, but Mond doesn’t even rate 100/1? The site did list a disclaimer, saying other players’ odds would be set on request, so I emailed about Mond.
“Asking oddsmakers, stay tuned,” publicist Jimmy Shapiro replied.
Ninety minutes later, Mond was added at 50/1, which ties him for 16th. He’s starting a lot higher than Johnny Manziel did in 2012 when the favorites going into the season were Southern California quarterback Matt Barkley, Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson, Wisconsin running back Montee Ball and Oklahoma quarterback Landry Jones.
The SEC had several players with 75/1 or better preseason odds to win the 2012 Heisman including South Carolina running back Marcus Lattimore, Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron, Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray and running back Isaiah Crowell, Arkansas quarterback Tyler Wilson, LSU cornerback Tyrann Mathieu and Missouri quarterback James Franklin and running back Henry Josey.
Manziel jetted by those players. Could Mond do the same? That answer will take more than 90 minutes.
Last year, you could count A&M’s scholarship seniors on one hand by season’s end. This year, you’ll have to use both hands and your toes.
A&M has 26 seniors listed on its fall camp roster, approximately 17 of them on scholarship. It’s a deep, talented group led by Mond and wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon. They were part of the 2017 signing class ranked 13th by 247sports.com. The group includes starting offensive linemen Jared Hocker, Carson Green and Dan Moore Jr., defensive backs Keldrick Carper and Myles Jones, defensive tackle Jayden Peevy, wide receiver Camron Buckley and linebacker Buddy Johnson.
“I think the more seniors we have, it seems the more common ground we have on mentality and what kind of team we want to have,” Ausbon said. “So it’s been fun to have a bunch of guys on the same mindset and mentality as you.”
Eight members of the 2017 signing class are only juniors because they took a redshirt. That group includes linebacker Anthony Hines, defensive back Derrick Tucker and defensive lineman Tyree Johnson.
A&M also has five redshirt seniors who were part of the 2016 signing class led by center Ryan McCollum.
The senior class added a couple key transfers along with the way in defensive lineman Michael Clemons and cornerback Elijah Blades, giving A&M its most seniors since joining the SEC. The timing couldn’t be better with the league playing only conference games this season.
A&M is a 29.5-point favorite over Vanderbilt in the season opener, according to www.BetOnline.com. That’s the largest spread of the SEC’s seven opening games. Arkansas, which has lost 19 straight SEC games, is a 24-point underdog to Georgia. The smallest margin is Tennessee being a 3-point favorite at South Carolina.
