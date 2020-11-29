CESSNA: Texas A&M proves it's worthy of College Football Playoff despite sloppy win over LSU

Fifth-ranked Texas A&M passed its first test as a team worthy of being in the College Football Playoff. The 20-7 victory over LSU wasn’t a thing of beauty, but A&M won and that’s the bottom line.

It wasn’t as glamorous as Florida’s 34-10 victory over Kentucky, but style points are overrated. A&M (6-1) beat Florida (6-1), which is why the Aggies were ranked fifth in last week’s initial CFP rankings, a spot ahead of the Gators. Along with the head-to-head victory, the Aggies also have the better loss, against top-ranked Alabama.

The only thing the Aggies might have lost with a less-than-inspiring effort was not having their game Saturday at Auburn picked for the CBS’ afternoon slot which will be Florida at Tennessee. Even if A&M, which will play Auburn at 11 a.m., had dominated LSU, the Gators probably would have been picked for the 2:30 p.m. slot because they have quarterback Kyle Trask, the Heisman Trophy front-runner. Auburn also is coming off a 42-13 beatdown by Alabama, which was good for the Aggies.

A&M is catching Auburn at the best possible time, but the LSU game showed it’s not about who the Aggies are playing, but how they are playing. A&M’s defense played lights out, but the offense played with too many lights out.