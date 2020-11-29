CESSNA: Texas A&M proves it's worthy of College Football Playoff despite sloppy win over LSU

Fifth-ranked Texas A&M passed its first test as a team worthy of being in the College Football Playoff. The 20-7 victory over LSU wasn’t a thing of beauty, but A&M won and that’s the bottom line.
It wasn’t as glamorous as Florida’s 34-10 victory over Kentucky, but style points are overrated. A&M (6-1) beat Florida (6-1), which is why the Aggies were ranked fifth in last week’s initial CFP rankings, a spot ahead of the Gators. Along with the head-to-head victory, the Aggies also have the better loss, against top-ranked Alabama.
The only thing the Aggies might have lost with a less-than-inspiring effort was not having their game Saturday at Auburn picked for the CBS’ afternoon slot which will be Florida at Tennessee. Even if A&M, which will play Auburn at 11 a.m., had dominated LSU, the Gators probably would have been picked for the 2:30 p.m. slot because they have quarterback Kyle Trask, the Heisman Trophy front-runner. Auburn also is coming off a 42-13 beatdown by Alabama, which was good for the Aggies.
A&M is catching Auburn at the best possible time, but the LSU game showed it’s not about who the Aggies are playing, but how they are playing. A&M’s defense played lights out, but the offense played with too many lights out.
A&M’s offensive line, which had played so well, was manhandled. That had a domino effect as quarterback Kellen Mond completed only 11-of-34 passes for 105 yards. He threw high, he threw low, he threw wide and he threw too much. He didn’t get much help from his receivers, who couldn’t get separation and had a few drops.
A&M, which came in leading the nation in third-down efficiency, converted only 2 of 16, the worst effort in head coach Jimbo Fisher’s three seasons. A&M was horrible on third downs, because it was horrible on first downs, averaging only 2.6 yards on 29 plays. The Aggies were in second-and-long and third-and-long all night. A&M mustered only 267 yards against a unit that came in allowing 472.7 yards per game to rank 112th in the country.
As painful as it was to watch A&M’s offense, the defense had a fun night in the rain, capped by a 15-yard interception return for a touchdown by linebacker Buddy Johnson. A&M’s pressure was relentless. While the offense looked tentative, the defense played with a chip on its shoulder. The unit’s effort was the biggest take from the game. That was a championship-type effort.
The challenge moving forward is for A&M’s offense to get back to where it was before having two games postponed because of COVID-19 issues. The long layoff coupled with the pressure of being in the running for the CFP, probably contributed to the offense’s poor showing. The defense and special teams picked up the slack, which is what good teams do. It was only an OK victory, which is more than OK at this time of the season.
