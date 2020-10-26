CESSNA: Texas A&M prepares for scary Arkansas team on Halloween

The Arkansas game is scarier than most Aggies thought it would be before the season started and less comforting to them is it falls on Halloween.

Texas A&M is 8-6 all-time on Oct. 31, but five of those losses have been to Arkansas in six meetings. Those trick-or-treat games were decades ago, with the last in 1970. But these Razorbacks already have played the Grim Reaper twice, beating Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

When the Southeastern Conference adopted its conference-only schedule, which resulted in Arkansas coming to Kyle Field, the most appropriate Halloween costume for the Razorbacks would have been a punching bag since they had lost 19 straight league games. But Arkansas has become a competitive, scary opponent under first-year head coach Sam Pittman, a 58-year-old long-time offensive line coach who has worked wonders with the Razorbacks.

A year ago, Arkansas lost 51-10 to Auburn at home. Three weeks ago, Auburn needed an official’s call to hold on for a 30-28 home victory or else Arkansas would be riding into Kyle Field on a three-game winning streak.

“I’ve known of Sam for a long time,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said on a Zoom conference Monday. “[I] have a lot of respect for him and I think he did a heck of a job as a line coach and now he’s doing a very good job as a head coach.”