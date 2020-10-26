CESSNA: Texas A&M prepares for scary Arkansas team on Halloween

The Arkansas game is scarier than most Aggies thought it would be before the season started and less comforting to them is it falls on Halloween.
Texas A&M is 8-6 all-time on Oct. 31, but five of those losses have been to Arkansas in six meetings. Those trick-or-treat games were decades ago, with the last in 1970. But these Razorbacks already have played the Grim Reaper twice, beating Mississippi State and Ole Miss.
When the Southeastern Conference adopted its conference-only schedule, which resulted in Arkansas coming to Kyle Field, the most appropriate Halloween costume for the Razorbacks would have been a punching bag since they had lost 19 straight league games. But Arkansas has become a competitive, scary opponent under first-year head coach Sam Pittman, a 58-year-old long-time offensive line coach who has worked wonders with the Razorbacks.
A year ago, Arkansas lost 51-10 to Auburn at home. Three weeks ago, Auburn needed an official’s call to hold on for a 30-28 home victory or else Arkansas would be riding into Kyle Field on a three-game winning streak.
“I’ve known of Sam for a long time,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said on a Zoom conference Monday. “[I] have a lot of respect for him and I think he did a heck of a job as a line coach and now he’s doing a very good job as a head coach.”
A&M is seemingly a comfortable 10.5-point favorite, looking to extend its eight-game winning streak against the Razorbacks. That streak started with a 58-10 thrashing of Arkansas in 2012 in its last trip to Kyle Field. That was a disastrous season for the Razorbacks under interim head coach John L. Smith who took over a Top 10 team that went 4-8. Arkansas has struggled since under coaches Bret Bielema (29-34 in five seasons) and Chad Morris (4-18 in two seasons), but the Razorbacks seemingly always played the Aggies tough with five games decided by a score and three of them going to overtime. The Razorbacks are hopeful Pittman will be the guy to get them over the hump.
•
There will be no tailgating at Saturday’s game, which was the case for A&M’s first two home games.
A crowd similar to the 24,709 that attended the 41-38 victory over Florida is expected. A&M students are picking up their tickets and A&M doesn’t expect extra tickets becoming available, an A&M official said.
Pittman had some fun when asked Monday about what to expect from the crowd.
“We expect at least 50,000 people probably,” Pittman said. “We are cracking up the volume and we are going inside today [to practice]. But we can crank up the volume outside as well.”
Florida head coach Dan Mullen and the television commentators raved about A&M’s crowd for the Florida game.
Support Local Journalism
“The section behind our bench, I didn’t see an empty seat,” Mullen said. “It was packed, the entire student section. Must have been 50,000 people behind our bench going crazy.”
There were 10,718 students in the crowd.
•
A&M’s young receiving corps could be adding depth.
“I think we should get Hezekiah Jones back this week and also start getting some of the younger guys going,” A&M quarterback Kellen Mond said.
Junior Jones, who is took a medical redshirt last season, has yet to play this season. Mond said that true freshman Demond Demas had a solid week of practice. Demas, a five-star recruit, saw action against Alabama, but didn’t have a catch.
•
A&M’s chances at winning the College Football Playoff dropped from 40/1 to 50/1 during its bye week. Clemson at 7/4 remains the favorite followed by Ohio State 9/4, Alabama 7/2 and Georgia 18/1, according to BetOnline. Florida is 28/1 with Michigan and Wisconsin at 33/1 and Notre Dame and Oklahoma State both at 40/1, followed by the Aggies who were tied with Wisconsin and Notre Dame last week.
Mond’s odds of winning the Heisman Trophy held at 50/1, which ranks 10th. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence leads the way at 5/6 with Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields next at 3/2. A trio of Alabama players in the top 10 are quarterback Mac Jones (6/1), running back Najee Harris (20/1) and wide receiver Devonta Smith (40/1). Florida quarterback Kyle Trask is 33/1.
Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is off the board after a season-ending injury suffered against Tennessee. He was tied for fourth last week at 22/1.
•
Nick Starkel, who was Mond’s backup in 2018, helped San Jose State to a 17-6 victory over Air Force on Saturday night. Starkel, who spent last season at Arkansas, completed 22 of 29 for 226 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!