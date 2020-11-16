CESSNA: Texas A&M prepares for challenges ahead

“It matters how you practice, how you prepare, how you get your mind ready to play each and every week,” Fisher said. “And now these are challenges because they’re new, but there are things that can definitely be done and taken care of.”

There’s a couple of things that could help A&M through these strange times.

Few thought A&M would have played six games by Nov. 7 after the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences voted not to play this fall.

“We were wondering if we’d even have football,” Fisher said. “So we can complain about this and this and that, but listen, we’re still getting to play football. The season’s going on. So those are great things for us and the SEC and everybody in college football.”

What’s even better for A&M as it waits to get back on the field is the Aggies are in the running to make the College Football Playoff. And if you’re looking for a plus in having the Ole Miss game pushed back, consider that the Rebels in a 59-42 win over South Carolina piled up 708 yards. Ole Miss, despite not being able to play a lick of defense, might be the toughest opponent left on A&M’s schedule.