CESSNA: Texas A&M possible College Football Playoff contenders with five games left in season

Texas A&M on Halloween was a team worthy of being in the College Football Playoff. Now the challenge is for A&M to be saying that on Thanksgiving and again on the Sunday before Christmas.
The Aggies (4-1) ended the first half of the regular season with a satisfying 42-31 victory over Arkansas on Saturday night at Kyle Field. A&M was in total control after scoring on six straight possessions for a 42-17 lead. The Aggies dominating any team, let alone the vastly improved Razorbacks, didn’t seem possible after a season-opening 17-12 victory over lowly Vanderbilt. That was a five-point victory that felt like a five-point loss. Five weeks later, an 11-point victory over Arkansas felt like a three-touchdown victory.
The Aggies didn’t do anything on their last three possessions, but they didn’t need style points, just the victory. A&M, which was ranked 13th in the preseason polls, has climbed to seventh in both the Associated Press and coaches polls by taking care of business. A&M will continue to climb, provided it wins, whether by five or 25 points.
A&M will play three games before the first CFP rankings are announced on Nov. 24. The Aggies have back-to-back road games against South Carolina and Tennessee, and a home game with Ole Miss. A&M likely will be a favored in all three games. Road games always are challenging in the SEC, especially with A&M having a bull’s-eye on its back. A&M is 3-3 as a Top 10 team in true league road games since joining the Southeastern Conference. Ole Miss is dangerous because it averages 541 yards to rank third in the country. And the venue might not matter because opponents at Kyle Field have scored on 11 of their last 19 possessions and that includes a pair of missed field goals.
If A&M wins those three games, it would have an interesting Thanksgiving week. At least one team ranked ahead of A&M is going to lose in the next three weeks since top-ranked Clemson will be at Notre Dame this Saturday. Also on Saturday, fifth-ranked Georgia plays eighth-ranked Florida. Sixth-ranked Cincinnati (6-0) has a favorable schedule, but the Bearcats haven’t played a Power Five conference team. So even if Cincinnati remains unbeaten it could be jumped by a one-loss A&M team on strength of schedule.
A&M’s games after the first CFP poll are against LSU on Nov. 28 and at Auburn on Dec. 5. LSU (2-3) might limp into Kyle Field. The Tigers (2-3), coming off a 48-11 shelling at Auburn, will play Alabama (Nov. 14) and Arkansas (Nov. 21) before visiting the Aggies. Auburn (4-2), which needed help from game officials to beat both Arkansas and Ole Miss, is back in the Top 25 rankings, but it might not last long. Auburn has to play Tennessee and Alabama before facing A&M.
But the only scoreboard watching the Aggies need to do is wherever they’re playing. If the Aggies take care of business in the next five games, they’ll anxiously watch the final CFP poll on Dec. 20.
Looking at the scoreboard was fun Saturday, though there was concern after A&M punted on its first possession and Arkansas went 87 yards for a 7-0 lead. A&M’s improving offense made it a moot point. Quarterback Kellen Mond passed for 260 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions and no sacks. Reliable running back Isaiah Spiller rushed for 82 yards on 21 carries. He was complemented by freshman Devon Achane, sophomore Ainias Smith and Mond who combined for 102 yards on 13 carries (7.8 average).
A&M’s receiving corps received a shot in the arm with the return of junior wide receiver Hezekiah Jones who took a medical redshirt last year. Jones, who had five receptions for 47 yards, complemented tight end Jalen Wydermyer and wide receivers Chase Lane and Smith who combined for 15 receptions for 209 yards and three touchdowns. The offense’s prowess starts with a veteran offensive line that’s arguably become one of the nation’s best.
The offense should keep producing because only one of A&M’s remaining opponents rank in the Top 50 in total defense and that’s Auburn, which is 48th. A&M might have to keep scoring at least 30 to keep winning because its defense ranks only 55th in the nation in scoring (29.4 points per game) and 42nd in total defense (375.8 yards per game). Those numbers are skewed because A&M played Alabama which ranks third in total offense and Florida which is 15th. The defense’s best games should be ahead of it. The unit’s best showing was allowing only 217 yards in a 28-14 victory at Mississippi State, a good sign since A&M has three more road games.
The last time A&M scored on six straight possessions against a Football Bowl Subdivision team was in a 55-14 victory over New Mexico in 2017 when the Aggies scored on their first seven possessions. The last time it happened against a Power Five conference team was in a 59-29 victory over Missouri in 2012 when A&M scored on eight straight possessions to open the game.
A&M is ranked seventh in both polls, moving up a spot after beating Arkansas coupled with Oklahoma State’s overtime loss to Texas. Oklahoma State (4-1) had been sixth in both polls last week. A&M is one of five SEC teams in the rankings. Alabama is second, Georgia fifth and Florida eighth in both polls. Auburn is 24th by AP and 21st by the coaches.
A&M will be at South Carolina on Saturday with kickoff at 6 p.m. and it will be televised by ESPN. A&M opened as an eight-point pick.
