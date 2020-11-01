CESSNA: Texas A&M possible College Football Playoff contenders with five games left in season

Texas A&M on Halloween was a team worthy of being in the College Football Playoff. Now the challenge is for A&M to be saying that on Thanksgiving and again on the Sunday before Christmas.

The Aggies (4-1) ended the first half of the regular season with a satisfying 42-31 victory over Arkansas on Saturday night at Kyle Field. A&M was in total control after scoring on six straight possessions for a 42-17 lead. The Aggies dominating any team, let alone the vastly improved Razorbacks, didn’t seem possible after a season-opening 17-12 victory over lowly Vanderbilt. That was a five-point victory that felt like a five-point loss. Five weeks later, an 11-point victory over Arkansas felt like a three-touchdown victory.

The Aggies didn’t do anything on their last three possessions, but they didn’t need style points, just the victory. A&M, which was ranked 13th in the preseason polls, has climbed to seventh in both the Associated Press and coaches polls by taking care of business. A&M will continue to climb, provided it wins, whether by five or 25 points.