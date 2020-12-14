CESSNA: Texas A&M only focused on game at Tennessee

Texas A&M is rooting for victories by either Northwestern or Notre Dame to clear a possible path to the College Football Playoff, but it’s a moot point unless the Aggies beat Tennessee.

You can almost count on A&M beating Tennessee (3-6) on Saturday, and rather easily. The Vols are better on the road (2-3) than at home (1-3). They’d lost six straight — all by double digits — until last week’s 42-17 victory over 0-9 Vanderbilt. A&M (7-1), riding a six-game winning streak, is a two-touchdown favorite. That might not be enough because you can count on Tennessee giving A&M its best shot. Saturday is all about A&M, not Tennessee, to mimic A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher.

The Aggies have too much riding on the game and Florida showed in a 37-34 loss to LSU what happens if you’re not focused and possibly looking ahead. LSU, a 23.5-point road underdog to the Gators, pulled off a shocking victory, considering how much Florida had riding on the game.

Florida also has a veteran, experienced team, while 26 of the 48 players LSU used were underclassmen. Yet it was the veteran Gators who were undisciplined with three turnovers.