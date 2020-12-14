CESSNA: Texas A&M only focused on game at Tennessee

Texas A&M is rooting for victories by either Northwestern or Notre Dame to clear a possible path to the College Football Playoff, but it’s a moot point unless the Aggies beat Tennessee.
You can almost count on A&M beating Tennessee (3-6) on Saturday, and rather easily. The Vols are better on the road (2-3) than at home (1-3). They’d lost six straight — all by double digits — until last week’s 42-17 victory over 0-9 Vanderbilt. A&M (7-1), riding a six-game winning streak, is a two-touchdown favorite. That might not be enough because you can count on Tennessee giving A&M its best shot. Saturday is all about A&M, not Tennessee, to mimic A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher.
The Aggies have too much riding on the game and Florida showed in a 37-34 loss to LSU what happens if you’re not focused and possibly looking ahead. LSU, a 23.5-point road underdog to the Gators, pulled off a shocking victory, considering how much Florida had riding on the game.
Florida also has a veteran, experienced team, while 26 of the 48 players LSU used were underclassmen. Yet it was the veteran Gators who were undisciplined with three turnovers.
“That really showed us that you can get beat by anybody any week,” A&M sophomore running back Isaiah Spiller said during a Zoom conference Monday. “So our focus has to go up. And I know Tennessee is going to be very hyped to play us, and so are we. So we just have to go out there and play our hardest, and we can’t let up at all.”
Fisher won the 2013 national championship at Florida State and made the CFP the following season because his players were focused on the next game.
“You control where you’re going to go based on what you do,” Fisher said. “And you know, guys either are gonna believe it or not, our guys have done a really good job of doing that, eliminating the clutter and blocking it out.”
A&M since a 52-24 loss at Alabama has taken care of business, but its chances of making the CFP aren’t great.
Clemson is a 10.5-point favorite over Notre Dame in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship and Ohio State is a three-touchdown pick over Northwestern in the Big Ten title game. Top-ranked Alabama could lose to Florida in the Southeastern Conference championship and still make the CFP.
Aggie fans will be rooting hard for Notre Dame and Northwestern, but Fisher simply rooting for his Aggies to be focused on the Vols.
“Those [other] things are all poison, because they don’t help you,” Fisher said. “What helps you is how you practice and how you play and how you prepare. And that’s what it’s got to get down to and I think we’ve done that all year. Hopefully, we’ll do it one more time before the postseason. And we’ve done a really good job of that this season and maturity of our team has allowed us to do that.”
That maturity includes even the younger players. The other two sophomores who joined Spiller and Fisher on the Zoom were defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal and offensive guard Kenyon Green and neither wanted to talk about the CFP.
“No comment,” said Leal when asked if they deserved a spot in the CFP.
Green said they don’t even talk about the CFP among themselves.
“We just worry about practice today,” Spiller said. “Coach Fisher told us not to worry about that. That’s just all noise. And that’s all the clutter and we’re really knocking out the clutter and just focusing on us as a team and just keep playing every week.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!