Cessna: Texas A&M offense shows spark against No. 2 Alabama after struggling in opener
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Second-ranked Alabama showed its might and mystique in a 52-24 victory over No. 13 Texas A&M on Saturday, but the Aggies left the Yellowhammer state encouraged, not deflated.

A&M did enough on offense to suggest it’ll be able to score at least 30 points on everyone else. That didn’t seem possible after the unit struggled in a 17-12 victory over Vanderbilt in last week’s season opener.

A&M senior quarterback Kellen Mond had a solid game other than a pick six. He threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns. It was only the second time he’s topped 300 yards and threw three touchdowns in 13 games against ranked teams. The other came in a 28-26 loss to second-ranked Clemson in 2018 when Mond threw for 430 yards and three scores. He was special in that game because he had playmakers at his disposal — tight end Jace Sternberger and running back Trayveon Williams, who are in the NFL, along with several young, talented wide receivers.

Not surprisingly, Mond had a big game against Alabama because of those around him. Tight end Jalen Wydermyer, who will be in the NFL one day, had eight catches for 82 yards. But the big key was sophomore Ainias Smith, a budding star. The wide receiver-turned-running back had six catches for 123 yards and two scores. Redshirt freshman Chase Lane added six catches for 62 yards. That trio is only going to get better with experience. If sophomore Jalen Preston and freshman Kam Brown can each add two catches — or more — as they did Saturday, the Aggies will have the ability to pass for 300 yards or more against anyone. That then will open up more holes for the running game.

A&M might need that unit to score 40 points next week with third-ranked Florida coming to town, considering what the defense didn’t do Saturday.

The defense’s effort was as disturbing as the offense’s was encouraging. With seven returning starters for defensive coordinator Mike Elko along with quality depth on the line and on the back end, it was supposed to be the unit’s big season. Maybe, just maybe, they’d hear chants of “Wrecking Crew!”

The only wrecking done Saturday was by Alabama’s offense, which passed for 435 yards and rushed for 109. Sure, one of Alabama’s scores was an interception return, but other than an interception off a tipped pass, the Aggie defenders played secondary roles to the highlight after highlight play of Alabama receivers running wild. That more than tempered the improvement by the offense, but maybe Saturday was the defense’s clunker of the season.

If it wasn’t, Mond might have to pass for 500 next week for A&M to beat Florida. At least we know that’s possible after Alabama.

TEXAS A&M FOOTBALL

• Saturday: Alabama 52, Texas A&M 24

• Records: Texas A&M (1-1); Alabama (2-0)

• Rankings: No. 2 Alabama; No. 13 Texas A&M

• Next: Texas A&M hosts No. 3 Florida, Oct. 10 (time TBA)

