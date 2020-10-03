Cessna: Texas A&M offense shows spark against No. 2 Alabama after struggling in opener

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Second-ranked Alabama showed its might and mystique in a 52-24 victory over No. 13 Texas A&M on Saturday, but the Aggies left the Yellowhammer state encouraged, not deflated.

A&M did enough on offense to suggest it’ll be able to score at least 30 points on everyone else. That didn’t seem possible after the unit struggled in a 17-12 victory over Vanderbilt in last week’s season opener.

A&M senior quarterback Kellen Mond had a solid game other than a pick six. He threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns. It was only the second time he’s topped 300 yards and threw three touchdowns in 13 games against ranked teams. The other came in a 28-26 loss to second-ranked Clemson in 2018 when Mond threw for 430 yards and three scores. He was special in that game because he had playmakers at his disposal — tight end Jace Sternberger and running back Trayveon Williams, who are in the NFL, along with several young, talented wide receivers.