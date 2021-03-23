CESSNA: Texas A&M needs to build on gritty win over Troy

AUSTIN — The second-seeded Texas A&M women’s basketball team only thought it should have been seeded higher. The Troy Trojans proved they were much better than their spot in the bracket by coming oh so close to being the first 15th-seed to win an NCAA women’s basketball tournament game. The Trojans wiped out a 16-point deficit in the second half to twice take the lead, but couldn’t pull off the upset. Troy earned plenty of respect in the 84-80 loss, but it’ll never forget a couple of plays.

Troy’s Tyasa Moore thought she’d tied the game at 79 with 53 seconds left on a driving layup and got fouled, but instead she was called for a charge and fouled out. A&M’s Jordan Nixon, who took that charge, was then fouled on the other end while driving to the bucket by Troy’s Alexus Dye. That also was Dye’s fifth foul. The Sun Belt Conference player of the year had been a beast with 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Even without Dye, the Trojans still managed to shoot a potential go-ahead 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

You have to feel for the Trojans. They should have never been a No. 15 seed. Then again, A&M should have been a No. 1 seed. A&M didn’t play like a No. 1 seed against the Trojans, but it did find a way to win, which is what top seeds do.