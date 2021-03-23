CESSNA: Texas A&M needs to build on gritty win over Troy

AUSTIN — The second-seeded Texas A&M women’s basketball team only thought it should have been seeded higher. The Troy Trojans proved they were much better than their spot in the bracket by coming oh so close to being the first 15th-seed to win an NCAA women’s basketball tournament game. The Trojans wiped out a 16-point deficit in the second half to twice take the lead, but couldn’t pull off the upset. Troy earned plenty of respect in the 84-80 loss, but it’ll never forget a couple of plays.
Troy’s Tyasa Moore thought she’d tied the game at 79 with 53 seconds left on a driving layup and got fouled, but instead she was called for a charge and fouled out. A&M’s Jordan Nixon, who took that charge, was then fouled on the other end while driving to the bucket by Troy’s Alexus Dye. That also was Dye’s fifth foul. The Sun Belt Conference player of the year had been a beast with 26 points and 11 rebounds.
Even without Dye, the Trojans still managed to shoot a potential go-ahead 3-pointer in the closing seconds.
You have to feel for the Trojans. They should have never been a No. 15 seed. Then again, A&M should have been a No. 1 seed. A&M didn’t play like a No. 1 seed against the Trojans, but it did find a way to win, which is what top seeds do.
“[Troy] made us better today,” Nixon said. “They played hard for 40 minutes.”
A&M played hard enough and was smart enough to win.
“To advance in this tournament you have to have games like this,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “You have to look at yourself in the mirror and find out the answers.”
He speaks from experience. Blair and Arkansas advanced to the Final Four in 1998 because the ninth-seeded Razorbacks got a huge break when 16th-seeded Harvard won at top-seeded Stanford — the only time in tournament history a No. 1 seed lost in the first round. Arkansas then beat Harvard to advance to the Sweet 16, where it knocked off No. 5 seed Kansas and No. 2 seed Duke to reach the Final Four.
With time running out Monday night against Troy it appeared Blair and the Aggies would become the first No. 2 seed in tournament history to lose in the first round.
“When it comes down to the end, we know how to execute and run plays,” Blair said.
They did and No. 2 seeds are 107-0 in the first round. More importantly, the Aggies have to feel as if they won the lottery on the floor of the Texas Longhorns, too boot.
“This is March, anything can happen,” Nixon said.
That’s what Troy’s thinking, but A&M is the one that’s still playing and that’s all that matters.