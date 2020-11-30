CESSNA: Texas A&M learns how to win ugly in 20-7 victory over LSU

Texas A&M could put together a blooper tape from Saturday’s game against LSU, but it also found a way to minimize those mistakes by winning.
A&M had 23 incompletions, many of them uglier than the rainy, dreary weather. The Aggies converted only 2 of 16 third downs. It had seven runs for no gains and eight more for losses. It had nine penalties for 83 yards. The worst gaffe was quarterback Kellen Mond going airborne, extending the football in front of him as if he was crossing the plane of the goal line. The only problem was he was on the 6-yard line trying to pick up a first down on a horribly botched fourth down play.
All that, and A&M still won rather easily, 20-7, as the defense pitched a shutout until the final drive.
“The thing I’m happy about is we’re learning how to win,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday on a Zoom press conference. “We’re learning how to play off each other and learn how to do that. That’s a big thing and what you have to learn to do when you keep taking steps and going forward. And the good thing is there’s still a lot of room for improvement.”
Winning ugly is significant. You are going to have games when things just don’t seem to go your way. This is the type of game in the last two decades A&M seemingly always found a way to lose. A 35-28 loss to Mississippi State in 2016 comes to mind when the Aggies were ranked fourth in the initial College Football Playoff. Or think back just two years ago to the back-to-back losses to Mississippi State and Auburn.
“I don’t mean this in a bad way, but in that first year, I don’t know if we win that [LSU] game,” Fisher said. “I really don’t, I really don’t because we struggled in some areas, but we still fought and the defense rose up, just getting higher and higher.”
As bad as the offense was, and it was pretty bad considering it managed only a season-low 267 yards, against a defense that had been torched for 506 yards by Auburn, 586 yards by Missouri and 632 yards by Mississippi State. The good news was the Aggies didn’t have a turnover and the defense was nearly flawless.
“You have to feed off each other and do what you have to do to be successful,” Fisher said. “[I’m] very proud of these guys.”
It was much like the 17-12 victory over Vanderbilt to open the season. You wondered afterward if A&M would be good enough to go 5-5. Vandy was horrible — as evidenced by being outscored 277-104 since. The Aggies were just good enough to win. You could argue A&M has made progress because LSU is much better than Vandy. The defense bailed out the offense in a big way Saturday, but the offense had been big in the five-game winning streak that’s propelled A&M to being ranked fifth in the nation.
“[I’m] very proud of the development we made as an organization,” Fisher said.
•
Support Local Journalism
Other than sophomore running back Isaiah Spiller having runs of 52 and 32 yards and Mond having a 26-yard run the offense did little.
“We were inconsistent,” Fisher said. “And it went all the way across the board, everybody took turns. The effort was there, the tenacity was there, it’s just the execution wasn’t there.”
Mond was 11-of-34 passing for 105 yards. The offensive line had its worst game of the season, contributing to Mond’s struggles.
A&M’s receivers also struggled. Sophomore tight end Jalen Wydermyer was limited to four receptions for 31 yards and sophomore running back Ainias Smith added three receptions for 36 yards. It seemed A&M’s receivers couldn’t get separation from the defenders.
Wide receiver Chase Lane, who had only one catch and left with an injury, has “a bruise” and should be ready for Auburn on Saturday, Fisher said. Highly touted freshman Demond Demas who has yet to make a catch and wasn’t available for the LSU game for unspecified reasons, also should be available, Fisher said.
•
It’s too early to call A&M’s defense the Wrecking Crew, but if it continues to win awards the moniker might apply.
Senior linebacker Buddy Johnson was the Southeastern Conference defensive player of week and sophomore defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal was the defensive lineman of the week. Johnson had a 15-yard interception return for a touchdown and added a team-high 10 tackles, a pass breakup and a sack. Leal had a career-high seven tackles with two quarterback pressures.
•
A&M’s chances of winning the College Football Playoff have improved from 50/1 to 18/1, according to www.BetOnline.ag. Alabama leads the way at 5/4 followed by Clemson 9/4, Ohio State 9/2, Notre Dame 6/1, Florida 14/1 and A&M.
Mond with that brutal game went off the betting board for the Heisman Trophy as did Miami quarterback D’Eriq King. Both Mond and King had 100/1 odds last week. Florida quarterback Kyle Trask improved his odds from 4/7 to 2/3 and Alabama quarterback Mac Jones improved from 3/1 to 3/2. Others on the board are Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields both 9/1; BYU quarterback Zach Wilson 25/1; Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith and Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book both 50/1; and Iowa State running back Breece Hall 66/1.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!