CESSNA: Texas A&M learns how to win ugly in 20-7 victory over LSU

Texas A&M could put together a blooper tape from Saturday’s game against LSU, but it also found a way to minimize those mistakes by winning.

A&M had 23 incompletions, many of them uglier than the rainy, dreary weather. The Aggies converted only 2 of 16 third downs. It had seven runs for no gains and eight more for losses. It had nine penalties for 83 yards. The worst gaffe was quarterback Kellen Mond going airborne, extending the football in front of him as if he was crossing the plane of the goal line. The only problem was he was on the 6-yard line trying to pick up a first down on a horribly botched fourth down play.

All that, and A&M still won rather easily, 20-7, as the defense pitched a shutout until the final drive.

“The thing I’m happy about is we’re learning how to win,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday on a Zoom press conference. “We’re learning how to play off each other and learn how to do that. That’s a big thing and what you have to learn to do when you keep taking steps and going forward. And the good thing is there’s still a lot of room for improvement.”