Cessna: Texas A&M has chance to build on big win at Mississippi State

Now they’ve got another chance to build on a big victory, a much better chance. The Aggies are a six-point favorite at Mississippi State. That might be more because of Mississippi State’s shortcomings than A&M’s prowess, but the key will be for the Aggies to take advantage of the opportunity. Win at Mississippi State, enjoy an open week, then beat Arkansas at home and the Aggies would be 4-1 and ranked in the Top 10 heading into November with probably only two ranked teams left on the schedule.

That’s why the Florida game was a must-win game for Fisher. Yeah, he’ll face at least one or two top five teams next year and the year after that. But eventually he had to beat a top five team and follow that up with solid victories to be one of the SEC’s best. Could he really wait until the fourth or fifth year to do that? Some fans already are nervous.

Fisher said he didn’t feel vindicated by the victory, saying everybody looks at the obvious but that there’s other indicators of “where your program is going, how it’s going, where it’s going and what’s going to be in the future. Sometimes it is in wins and losses. Sometimes it isn’t.”