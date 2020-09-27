CESSNA: Texas A&M football team struggled in all areas against Vanderbilt

Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher and his players need a sense of urgency if they want to have a chance to win the next two games.
The Aggies opened the season with an underwhelming 17-12 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday. A&M, a 31-point favorite, underachieved in all phases. Special teams gave up a safety, the defense had trouble getting off the field on third down and the offense lost three fumbles.
The safety, which came via a penalty on a punt return in the end zone, was the most notable gaffe, but the offense is the biggest concern. Much more is expected from a unit with the Southeastern Conference’s most experienced quarterback working behind four returning line starters along with a sophomore running back who rushed for 946 yards last season.
But the offense suffered a major blow when senior receiver Jhamon Ausbon, who led the team last season with 66 receptions, opted out. Ausbon, besides being the favorite receiver of quarterback Kellen Mond, was also the team’s most experienced player with 35 career starts. His absence was immediately felt as A&M’s biggest execution problems against Vandy were in the passing game. It started with three straight incompletions on A&M’s first possession.
A&M featuring its passing game made sense. The Aggies aren’t going to be able to beat second-ranked Alabama or third-ranked Florida without a strong passing game. Throwing early and often to get A&M’s young receivers involved was a great game plan knowing what’s ahead. There’s just no way Fisher and his staff expected to struggle offensively against Vanderbilt, which held only two teams to 17 or less points last season — Missouri and East Tennessee State.
But A&M’s offense was never in sync, starting with those three straight incompletions on the heels of Vanderbilt taking a 3-0 lead on a 13-play, 60-yard drive that took 6 minutes, 2 seconds.
A&M’s struggles in the passing game sabotaged the offense.
• A holding penalty wiped out a 23-yard screen pass that would have put A&M in position for a 14-3 lead, but that hiccup led to another, a fumble on a third-down pass play.
• After getting the ball back following the safety, Mond failed twice to connect with sophomore Caleb Chapman resulting in the team’s second three-and-out.
• Mond fumbled after a 12-yard run that would have given A&M a first down at its own 43.
• A pair of incompletions and a delay of game penalty forced A&M to settle for a 24-yard field goal by Seth Small.
• Sophomore wide receiver Jalen Preston fumbled after a 6-yard reception following a false start penalty by running back Isaiah Spiller. That came after A&M’s only back-to-back double-digit plays, an 11-yard rush by Ainias Smith and a 24-yard run by Spiller.
That’s too many mistakes, considering A&M had only 55 snaps. The bottom line is A&M was one play away from losing to Vanderbilt. That’s a huge concern, but it wasn’t all bad.
Spiller had his fifth 100-yard rushing game with 117 yards on only eight carries. Smith added 51 yards on 10 carries with a 25-yard touchdown run. Chapman and Preston each had four receptions.
A&M averaged 6.8 yards per play. It had 24 plays of at least 6 yards; that’s almost half the snaps. It’s the other half the Aggies have to clean up.
Alabama’s 38-19 victory over Missouri would indicate the Aggies have a chance this week, even with the game in Tuscaloosa. But after further review, Missouri managed only 113 yards on 35 plays in the first half as Alabama built a 28-3 lead.
Florida allowed 613 yards in a 51-35 shootout victory over Ole Miss, which would also seem encouraging, but Florida rolled up 642 yards. A&M’s style should prevent the Florida game at Kyle Field on Oct. 10 becoming a shootout, but the Aggies probably will have to score at least twice as many points as they did against Vandy.
A&M has to improve execution or there will be an ugly loss or two which will be worse than an ugly victory.
•
A&M’s victory Saturday has to rank as one of the ugliest in recent history. It compares with a 20-17 victory over SMU in 1995, a 28-24 victory over Army in 2006 and a 21-16 victory over Louisiana-Monroe in 2014.
In the SMU victory, Albert Connell bailed out A&M with a 25-yard touchdown catch in the back of the end zone with 8 seconds left. Connell went high over a defender and barely came down in bounds. That came after SMU marched 80 yards to take the lead with a minute left. SMU went 1-10 that season. The Aggies, who were en route to a 9-3 season, were coming off back-to-back losses at Colorado and Texas Tech. A&M, which was ranked third before those losses, used the gift victory to start a six-game winning streak.
Against Army, the Aggies needed a goal-line stand to beat the Black Knights, a four-touchdown underdog in the Alamodome. The media covering the game afterward speculated not if, but when head coach Dennis Franchione would get fired and who would replace him. A&M went 9-4, including a victory at 11th-ranked Texas. Army was 3-9.
A&M was a five-touchdown favorite against Louisiana-Monroe, but could muster only 243 yards led by freshman quarterback Kyle Allen making his first start. That victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Aggies, who in the next week won at third-ranked Auburn 41-38. A&M ended 8-5, beating West Virginia in the Liberty Bowl while ULM was 4-8.
•
A&M (1-0) is ranked 13th in both the Associated Press and the Coaches’ Top 25 college football polls.
The Aggies were ranked 10th by AP and 11th by the coaches last week, but dropped because this week’s polls include teams from the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences which weren’t eligible last week.
Both polls agree on the Top 10 teams led by Clemson followed by Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Auburn, Miami, Texas and Penn State.
