CESSNA: Texas A&M football team struggled in all areas against Vanderbilt

Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher and his players need a sense of urgency if they want to have a chance to win the next two games.

The Aggies opened the season with an underwhelming 17-12 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday. A&M, a 31-point favorite, underachieved in all phases. Special teams gave up a safety, the defense had trouble getting off the field on third down and the offense lost three fumbles.

The safety, which came via a penalty on a punt return in the end zone, was the most notable gaffe, but the offense is the biggest concern. Much more is expected from a unit with the Southeastern Conference’s most experienced quarterback working behind four returning line starters along with a sophomore running back who rushed for 946 yards last season.

But the offense suffered a major blow when senior receiver Jhamon Ausbon, who led the team last season with 66 receptions, opted out. Ausbon, besides being the favorite receiver of quarterback Kellen Mond, was also the team’s most experienced player with 35 career starts. His absence was immediately felt as A&M’s biggest execution problems against Vandy were in the passing game. It started with three straight incompletions on A&M’s first possession.