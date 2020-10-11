CESSNA: Texas A&M football takes huge step forward, lays foundation with Florida victory

Jimbo Fisher picked the perfect time for his first victory at Texas A&M over a top five team.
The Aggies’ 41-38 victory over Florida was the program’s biggest since beating top-ranked and defending national champ Alabama in 2012. A&M woke up Sunday as the state’s best team and the second-best team in the Southeastern Conference’s Western Division. The Aggies have a clear path to a New Year’s Six bowl and an outside shot at the College Football Playoff.
Only two of the A&M’s remaining opponents are ranked — No. 14 Auburn and No. 18 Tennessee — and both could be unranked by the time they play the Aggies since both will play Alabama.
It could be a fun, rewarding season, the kind A&M expected when it hired Fisher in 2018 when he was the headliner among 13 new Power Five conference coaches which included Scott Frost at Nebraska and Chip Kelly at UCLA. But Florida’s Dan Mullen has made the biggest impact. The former Gator offensive coordinator is 23-6 with back-to-back New Year’s Six bowl victories after inheriting a 4-8 team. Mullen, dubbed the SEC’s quarterback whisperer, won the 2018 Peach Bowl by vastly improving the play of quarterback Feleipe Franks. Mullen turned to unknown backup Kyle Trask three games into last season when Franks suffered a season-ending injury. Trask led the Gators to an 11-2 season capped by an Orange Bowl victory.
Mullen’s been great, but Fisher reminded everyone Saturday why he won a national championship and has designs on another.
The Aggies rolled up 543 yards, with their question marks the biggest strengths. Quarterback Kellen Mond threw for 338 yards with three touchdowns. More importantly, he had no sacks, no interceptions and no fumbles. The much-maligned offensive line manhandled Florida as A&M ran for 205 yards. The inexperienced wide receivers seemingly caught everything. Sophomore Caleb Chapman had nine receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Redshirt freshman Chase Lane added five receptions for 52 yards with a touchdown.
Fisher’s play-calling was sharp and the execution even better. Isaiah Spiller’s 19-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-2 that pulled A&M within 31-28 was a thing of beauty. Right guard Jared Hocker pulled to join fullback Cagan Baldree and tight end Ryan Renick to complement tackle Dan Moore Jr., and guard Kenyon Green as A&M overloaded the left side in paving the way for Spiller.
The offense won the game with an eight-play, 40-yard drive that included a pair of third-down conversions, the biggest a 16-yard catch by Lane to the Florida 19. The offense was able to win the game because the defense forced a fumble with 3 minutes, 40 seconds left.
The resounding victory inspired a nervous fan base.
This was supposed to be A&M’s season, but it had a brutal start. COVID-19 killed the easy schedule. The revamped schedule had A&M playing second-ranked Alabama and fourth-ranked Florida back to back. The bad news kept coming as wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon and linebacker Anthony Hines III, who were both expected to have huge seasons, opted out during fall camp.
A&M opened the season with a lackluster 17-12 victory over lowly Vanderbilt which has been outscored 82-14 in the last two weeks. The Aggies played well in a 52-24 loss at Alabama, but it mattered little in the program’s eighth straight loss to the Crimson Tide. The four-touchdown loss dropped Fisher to 3-8 against Associated Press Top 25 teams.
Why wasn’t A&M better? Social media had answers. Fisher’s offense was too complicated for Mond and the younger players. Fisher didn’t have control of the team, which explained the players leaving. The game had changed since his 2013 championship season at Florida State and Fisher hadn’t changed with the times.
There was frustration outside of the Bright Complex, but it apparently was business as usual inside. During last week’s Zoom conference senior tackle Carson Green and sophomore defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal said team chemistry was never better. Green, Leal and their teammates backed that up Saturday with the program’s biggest victory in eight years.
“People doubted them,” Fisher said moments after the game on ESPN. “We deserved some of it; but we [have] a very good football team and a heck of a program.”
And Sunday the fans all said Amen.
•
A&M is ranked 11th in both Top 25 polls. The Aggies made the biggest jump of any team. They were 21st in AP and 20th in the Coaches last week.
