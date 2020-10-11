CESSNA: Texas A&M football takes huge step forward, lays foundation with Florida victory

Jimbo Fisher picked the perfect time for his first victory at Texas A&M over a top five team.

The Aggies’ 41-38 victory over Florida was the program’s biggest since beating top-ranked and defending national champ Alabama in 2012. A&M woke up Sunday as the state’s best team and the second-best team in the Southeastern Conference’s Western Division. The Aggies have a clear path to a New Year’s Six bowl and an outside shot at the College Football Playoff.

Only two of the A&M’s remaining opponents are ranked — No. 14 Auburn and No. 18 Tennessee — and both could be unranked by the time they play the Aggies since both will play Alabama.