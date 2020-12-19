Cessna: Texas A&M football program in great shape no matter how 2020 ends

If Texas A&M beats Tennessee badly Saturday at Neyland Stadium, there’s a chance it will be the final blow for Volunteers third-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt. If so, he’d be the fourth Southeastern Conference football coach fired this season, joining Vanderbilt’s Derek Mason, South Carolina’s Will Muschamp and Auburn’s Gus Malzahn.
A&M will have defeated all of those coaches this year with a win Saturday. The Aggies weren’t responsible for Mason, Muschamp and Malzahn getting fired, but losing to A&M didn’t help the M&M(&M) boys, especially Muschamp and Malzahn who each were fired one game after playing A&M.
Aggie fans certainly can sympathize with the frustration felt by those schools’ fan bases, having not won a conference championship since 1998. There were many seasons when Aggie fans wanted and looked forward to a possible coaching change. Seeing fellow SEC foes enduring that frustration should make A&M fans appreciate what’s happening with their program even more. Seldom have they enjoyed this kind of success since 1998 and the electrifying 36-33 double-overtime victory over Kansas State to win the Big 12 championship at St. Louis’ TWA Dome.
Things have been just peachy this year since the 41-38 victory over Florida on Oct. 10. In the 10 weeks since, A&M’s won six straight and settled into its spot as the country’s fifth-best team.
There’s three other stretches of comparable success in the last two decades that come to mind. A&M had a six-game winning streak in 2010 with victories over ninth-ranked Nebraska and 11th-ranked Oklahoma capped by beating Texas. The Aggies had a six-game winning streak to end the 2012 season that included Johnny Manziel’s run to the Heisman Trophy. And A&M opened the 2016 season with a six-game winning streak, capping that run with a 45-38 double overtime victory over ninth-ranked Tennessee.
But those stretches pale to what’s happening now. A&M didn’t build on them, which also was the case with the 1998 championship.
That’s why Saturday’s game against Tennessee is the most important since Sirr Parker caught that 32-yard pass from Branndon Stewart to win the Big 12 title. Right now, the whole nation is paying attention to the Aggies. Odds are A&M won’t win the national title the year. They probably won’t even make the College Football Playoff, but they have a chance to lay the foundation for future shots at making the CFP.
From one perspective, the Tennessee game isn’t a must-win game. Actually far from it. If the Aggies can’t finish off this breakthrough season on a high note, the feeling is their time will come next year or the following year. The perception, though, is that it’s going to happen. Things are about to take off in a big way under third-year head coach Jimbo Fisher.
But then again, Aggie fans have had this feeling before, especially during the 2012 holiday season when Manziel lifted the Heisman Trophy then piled up 516 total yards in a record-setting 41-13 victory over Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl.
We all saw how little that magical moment amounted to in the end, which is why the future needs to be now for Fisher’s group.
A&M has made the best of this season’s unusual conditions created by the pandemic, also taking advantage of a down year throughout the SEC. And this season has been even more enjoyable for Aggie fans because of the struggles in Austin.
Everything for A&M always gets back to what’s happening or not happening at Texas. Things are so bad there that the Longhorns can’t even change coaches. Urban Meyer isn’t coming out of retirement to replace Tom Herman and rescue the program, just as Texas couldn’t land Alabama’s Nick Saban to replace Mack Brown. The Longhorns are stuck for at least another season with Herman, who reportedly called South Carolina to inquire about possibly replacing Muschamp.
That had to make every Aggie fan’s day. Fisher and A&M can make their year by beating Tennessee and either slipping into the CFP or playing in a New Year’s Six bowl.
The kind of Christmas presents Aggie fans expect to be opening on a regular basis.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!