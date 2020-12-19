Cessna: Texas A&M football program in great shape no matter how 2020 ends

But then again, Aggie fans have had this feeling before, especially during the 2012 holiday season when Manziel lifted the Heisman Trophy then piled up 516 total yards in a record-setting 41-13 victory over Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl.

We all saw how little that magical moment amounted to in the end, which is why the future needs to be now for Fisher’s group.

A&M has made the best of this season’s unusual conditions created by the pandemic, also taking advantage of a down year throughout the SEC. And this season has been even more enjoyable for Aggie fans because of the struggles in Austin.

Everything for A&M always gets back to what’s happening or not happening at Texas. Things are so bad there that the Longhorns can’t even change coaches. Urban Meyer isn’t coming out of retirement to replace Tom Herman and rescue the program, just as Texas couldn’t land Alabama’s Nick Saban to replace Mack Brown. The Longhorns are stuck for at least another season with Herman, who reportedly called South Carolina to inquire about possibly replacing Muschamp.

That had to make every Aggie fan’s day. Fisher and A&M can make their year by beating Tennessee and either slipping into the CFP or playing in a New Year’s Six bowl.