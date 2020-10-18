CESSNA: Texas A&M football entering bye week in good spot

People are going to look closer at A&M’s 52-24 loss at Alabama after Saturday’s results. They’ll realize the game was closer than the score indicated. A&M rolled up 450 yards on Alabama by converting 10 of 17 third downs. Georgia, by comparison against Alabama, had 414 yards and was 7 of 16 on third downs. Georgia also had three turnovers, one more than A&M.

A&M’s stock will continue to rise as long as it wins, which seems more likely than it did two weeks ago. A&M doesn’t have a ranked team left on the schedule. It doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy, just easier. It’s the SEC, all road games are tough and A&M has to travel to South Carolina, Tennessee and Auburn. Each team is 2-2 and in need of a win or two over ranked teams to make its season a success. That kind of was A&M before it defeated fourth-ranked Florida and exorcised the Starkville demons.