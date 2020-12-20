CESSNA: Texas A&M didn’t make enough noise this season for College Football Playoff

Hopefully, A&M will learn and grow from the experience. Next time, the Aggies need to make sure they’re in the cat bird’s seat with Alabama and Clemson or whoever else, instead of waiting and hoping a committee will like their resume over someone else’s.

The only blemishes on A&M’s resume were a lack of top-25 victories and a loss to top-ranked Alabama. A&M’s lone top-25 victory was against No. 7 Florida.

Unfortunately for A&M, it was a down year for the Southeastern Conference. As for the loss to Alabama, everyone loses to the Crimson Tide, but the Aggies lost by four touchdowns. Now, that game was a lot closer than the score indicates. And if Ainias Smith hadn’t dropped a fourth-down pass late in the first half, that’s probably a four-quarter game. But he did drop the ball. You can’t play the what-if game. The bottom line is A&M lost by four touchdowns in its eighth straight loss to the Crimson Tide.

And the real bottom line is A&M needs to beat Alabama. The road to the CFP in the SEC goes through Alabama. You beat them, you’re probably in. A&M made history this year by beating every other SEC team it played. Typically, that would be enough to make the CFP. It doesn’t seem fair that it’s not enough, but nothing in life or sports is often fair, especially not in this strange COVID-19 season.

Despite not making the CFP and whether the Aggies win or lose against North Carolina, this has been a defining season. The Aggies are the consensus fifth-ranked team in the country. Just a year ago they were the fourth-best team in the SEC West. They’ve made a heck of a lot noise on the field. They just need to make a little more.