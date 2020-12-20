CESSNA: Texas A&M didn’t make enough noise this season for College Football Playoff

Texas A&M couldn’t talk its way into the College Football Playoff, because it didn’t make enough noise on the field.
The Aggies (8-1) have a solid resume. You could make a case for them playing for the national championship over Ohio State (6-0) or Notre Dame (10-1), but it shouldn’t have shocked anyone that the CFP 13-member selection committee had Ohio State ranked third, Notre Dame fourth and A&M fifth. That’s where those teams also were ranked by both the Associated Press and the coaches. A&M being on the outside looking in wasn’t about the mystique of Ohio State and Notre Dame or people not wanting an A&M-Alabama rematch. It’s just that a lot of people thought Ohio State and Notre Dame were more deserving, especially those on the CFP selection committee.
“Those people do a great job,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “They spend all year doing it. They gather the information; they do one heck of a job.”
Fisher lobbied hard for the Aggies to make the CFP after Saturday’s 34-13 victory over Tennessee, as he should have, but his passionate plea fell on deaf ears. Four hours after the CFP field was announced, he was focused on playing North Carolina in the Orange Bowl.
Support Local Journalism
“It’s like having a bad play,” Fisher said. “You get disappointed for a minute and then you play the next play. You move on. That’s life. We’ve had a great opportunity. We’ve had a great year. We’ve done great things, and we put ourselves in a position to be in it, but we weren’t, so now it’s time to move on.”
Hopefully, A&M will learn and grow from the experience. Next time, the Aggies need to make sure they’re in the cat bird’s seat with Alabama and Clemson or whoever else, instead of waiting and hoping a committee will like their resume over someone else’s.
The only blemishes on A&M’s resume were a lack of top-25 victories and a loss to top-ranked Alabama. A&M’s lone top-25 victory was against No. 7 Florida.
Unfortunately for A&M, it was a down year for the Southeastern Conference. As for the loss to Alabama, everyone loses to the Crimson Tide, but the Aggies lost by four touchdowns. Now, that game was a lot closer than the score indicates. And if Ainias Smith hadn’t dropped a fourth-down pass late in the first half, that’s probably a four-quarter game. But he did drop the ball. You can’t play the what-if game. The bottom line is A&M lost by four touchdowns in its eighth straight loss to the Crimson Tide.
And the real bottom line is A&M needs to beat Alabama. The road to the CFP in the SEC goes through Alabama. You beat them, you’re probably in. A&M made history this year by beating every other SEC team it played. Typically, that would be enough to make the CFP. It doesn’t seem fair that it’s not enough, but nothing in life or sports is often fair, especially not in this strange COVID-19 season.
Despite not making the CFP and whether the Aggies win or lose against North Carolina, this has been a defining season. The Aggies are the consensus fifth-ranked team in the country. Just a year ago they were the fourth-best team in the SEC West. They’ve made a heck of a lot noise on the field. They just need to make a little more.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!