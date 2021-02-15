CESSNA: Texas A&M basketball teams heading toward split decision in pandemic season

The Texas A&M basketball teams offer examples of the best and worst of the pandemic.
The Aggie women have won 19 games, tying them with Louisville for most victories in the country through Sunday’s games. The Aggies lead the nation with victories against ranked teams, going 8-0.
A&M (19-1) this week climbed to fifth in the nation with the program’s best record through 20 games. A&M’s quest for a second national championship will take place in San Antonio, home of the entire NCAA women’s basketball tournament. March Madness never looked better for the Aggies, even if most fans can’t attend the games. Just knowing A&M is a top contender with all the games played in the Lone Star state will fuel the fan base.
As for the level of excitement for the men’s program, it’s running on empty. The Aggies haven’t played this month because of COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing within in the program. They’ve only missed four games, but it seems they’ve been away longer. Maybe it’s because we’ve watched Tom Brady win another Super Bowl. The A&M football program put the finishing touches on a top five class. The women’s basketball team beat a trio of ranked teams and soundly beat LSU, avenging its lone loss of the season. All that, and much more, while the A&M men’s basketball program has been on hold. A&M already was having a forgettable season before hitting the pause button. Second-year head coach Buzz Williams overachieved in his first season so there’s no buzz for an 8-7 team that’s 2-6 in the 14-team Southeastern Conference, ahead of only Vanderbilt.
And in case you forgot, A&M did win its last game, a 68-61 victory at Kansas State. If the Aggies are able to make up the games they’ve missed there’s a chance they could finish with a winning record since they’d play Vandy twice along with Georgia and Mississippi State. There would be interest when A&M played Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky and Missouri, but at best it would be a passing interest. A&M is ranked 127th in the NCAA NET rankings. The future is not now for the A&M men’s basketball program, but next season or the following season. This season will end at the SEC tournament in Nashville next month, if not before or maybe it already has ended for all intents and purposes. The pandemic killed any chance the Aggies had of having a successful season. You need victories to give fans hope. The A&M men had only one victory in the last 32 days and it was against a nonconference team. In fairness to the Aggies, they lost only four games. It was those four games they lost to COVID that hurt the most. Fans couldn’t get glad or mad, some just moved on. They’ll wait to next year, or maybe they’ll hop on the women’s bandwagon.
The A&M women leapfrogged Stanford (18-2) in the AP poll. Connecticut (16-1) moved into the top spot after beating South Carolina (17-2) last Monday. South Carolina slipped to second with North Carolina State fourth. The Aggies have 639 points, just three points back of North Carolina State.