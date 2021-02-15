CESSNA: Texas A&M basketball teams heading toward split decision in pandemic season

And in case you forgot, A&M did win its last game, a 68-61 victory at Kansas State. If the Aggies are able to make up the games they’ve missed there’s a chance they could finish with a winning record since they’d play Vandy twice along with Georgia and Mississippi State. There would be interest when A&M played Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky and Missouri, but at best it would be a passing interest. A&M is ranked 127th in the NCAA NET rankings. The future is not now for the A&M men’s basketball program, but next season or the following season. This season will end at the SEC tournament in Nashville next month, if not before or maybe it already has ended for all intents and purposes. The pandemic killed any chance the Aggies had of having a successful season. You need victories to give fans hope. The A&M men had only one victory in the last 32 days and it was against a nonconference team. In fairness to the Aggies, they lost only four games. It was those four games they lost to COVID that hurt the most. Fans couldn’t get glad or mad, some just moved on. They’ll wait to next year, or maybe they’ll hop on the women’s bandwagon.