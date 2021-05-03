CESSNA: Texas A&M baseball team enters final stretch facing tough odds

It doesn’t help that Childress is in the final year of his contract. So instead of talking about this weekend’s series against 11th-ranked Ole Miss, most fans want to know if Childress is coming back and if not, who could be A&M’s next coach. It’s a more popular subject because everyone knows what athletics director Ross Bjork should do. But the bottom line is this team has at least 11 games left. The NCAA tournament is unrealistic, but finishing fifth in the SEC West where the Aggies were picked is certainly possible. Auburn, which is tied with A&M for last place in the SEC West, took two of three games at Georgia over the weekend to move up 16 spots in this week’s NCAA RPI rankings to 57th. A&M, ranked 80th in RPI, could do the same thing this weekend, but that’s being optimistic, something that’s been missing for what seems like an eternity, though it has been only five weeks since A&M beat Texas, which is currently ranked fifth.