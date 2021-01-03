Cessna: Texas A&M again gets job done with game on line

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Texas A&M saved its best for last.
The fifth-ranked Aggies didn’t get a chance to play in the College Football Playoff, but next week’s winner between Alabama and Ohio State won’t feel any better than Texas A&M did leaving Hard Rock Stadium. The Aggies’ 41-27 victory over 13th-ranked North Carolina was a fitting ending to the season.
It often wasn’t pretty as A&M flirted with losing a game to an inspired North Carolina team that was missing four of its best players. You’ve got to give credit to the Tar Heels, who were the better team through 47 minutes. But North Carolina found out what many others did this year: It’s tough to beat A&M for four quarters.
The Aggies showed their grit after the defense got burnt by a 75-yard touchdown catch and run by true freshman Josh Downs, who hauled in a perfectly thrown pass by sophomore Sam Howell for a 27-20 lead. A&M could have faded but instead responded with a furious finish capped by true freshman Devon Achane’s effort. Achane had a go-ahead 76-yard touchdown run and for good measure added a 1-yard touchdown run on the heels of back-to-back runs of 11 and 22 yards. He finished with 140 yards on 12 carries — all in the final quarter and a half.
On his go-ahead touchdown run he got blocks from tight end Jalen Wydermyer and running back Ainias Smith — a pair of sophomores who are stars in their own right but not afraid to do the dirty work. Achane was filling in for another sophomore, 1,000-yard rusher Isaiah Spiller, who was a little banged up.
A&M did some of its own banging with the game on the line, stopping North Carolina on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 as the Tar Heels were attempting to tie the game. Senior defensive lineman Jayden Peevy teamed up with sophomore lineman DeMarvin Leal on the third-down stop, then the unsung Peevy came through with the game’s biggest play.
Peevy and A&M’s seniors — if they elect not to return next year — put a great bow on their careers. The senior-laden offensive line surprisingly gave up three sacks early — one more than they had all season — but with the game on the line, they gave Achane room. Senior Kellen Mond, the school’s second-winningest quarterback, had a solid night. He didn’t so anything flashy. He just put A&M in position to win a New Year’s Six bowl and cap the best season in decades.
Yet it’s not the end for the Aggie program. It might just be the beginning.