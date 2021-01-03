Cessna: Texas A&M again gets job done with game on line

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Texas A&M saved its best for last.

The fifth-ranked Aggies didn’t get a chance to play in the College Football Playoff, but next week’s winner between Alabama and Ohio State won’t feel any better than Texas A&M did leaving Hard Rock Stadium. The Aggies’ 41-27 victory over 13th-ranked North Carolina was a fitting ending to the season.

It often wasn’t pretty as A&M flirted with losing a game to an inspired North Carolina team that was missing four of its best players. You’ve got to give credit to the Tar Heels, who were the better team through 47 minutes. But North Carolina found out what many others did this year: It’s tough to beat A&M for four quarters.

The Aggies showed their grit after the defense got burnt by a 75-yard touchdown catch and run by true freshman Josh Downs, who hauled in a perfectly thrown pass by sophomore Sam Howell for a 27-20 lead. A&M could have faded but instead responded with a furious finish capped by true freshman Devon Achane’s effort. Achane had a go-ahead 76-yard touchdown run and for good measure added a 1-yard touchdown run on the heels of back-to-back runs of 11 and 22 yards. He finished with 140 yards on 12 carries — all in the final quarter and a half.