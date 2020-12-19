Cessna: Second place in tough SEC good enough to crack this year's College Football Playoff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Texas A&M football fans did a lot of scoreboard watching Saturday, getting madder as the day progressed.
Ohio State didn’t lose. Clemson didn’t win by enough, and Florida didn’t add value to A&M’s biggest victory of the season.
Championship Saturday ultimately did little for the fifth-ranked Aggies and their quest to make the College Football Playoff, but for a program desperately wanting to join the nation’s elite, the only scoreboard that mattered was the one at Neyland Stadium.
A&M more than took care of business in a 34-13 victory over Tennessee. Winning for the seventh straight time, the Aggies have proved to be worthy of playing for the national championship. A&M (8-1) is clearly the second-best team in the nation’s best conference. Is that enough for the Aggies to get picked over Notre Dame? Maybe, maybe not. Notre Dame has plenty of clout, tradition and history, but those things shouldn’t matter to the CFP’s 13-member committee.
Support Local Journalism
The same goes for the Aggies’ postgame campaign after Saturday’s victory as Fisher and his players collectively stumped for themselves, saying ‘Hey, put us in. Let’s see a fresh face.’”
Frankly, maybe both Notre Dame and A&M belong. You could argue that A&M and Notre Dame are better than Ohio State, but the Buckeyes are Big Ten Conference champs. That league title does matter and probably gets them in over A&M and Notre Dame.
The bottom line is the CFP committee has to pick the nation’s four best teams, and whoever ends up fifth is going to cry shenanigans.
The Aggies have a great resume. They also would have the better chance at beating Alabama. A&M has a physical presence on both sides of the football. The Aggies can run the football and they can play some mean defense. A&M also is much improved since losing at Alabama 52-24 two months ago. A&M followed up that disappointment by beating Florida in a must-win game, which started this winning streak that the Aggies hope is good enough to make the CFP.
“We deserve to be in it,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “I’ve watched the games. I’ve seen everybody. We can play with anybody.”
And that’s the truth, whether A&M gets to show it or not.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!