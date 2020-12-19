Cessna: Second place in tough SEC good enough to crack this year's College Football Playoff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Texas A&M football fans did a lot of scoreboard watching Saturday, getting madder as the day progressed.

Ohio State didn’t lose. Clemson didn’t win by enough, and Florida didn’t add value to A&M’s biggest victory of the season.

Championship Saturday ultimately did little for the fifth-ranked Aggies and their quest to make the College Football Playoff, but for a program desperately wanting to join the nation’s elite, the only scoreboard that mattered was the one at Neyland Stadium.

A&M more than took care of business in a 34-13 victory over Tennessee. Winning for the seventh straight time, the Aggies have proved to be worthy of playing for the national championship. A&M (8-1) is clearly the second-best team in the nation’s best conference. Is that enough for the Aggies to get picked over Notre Dame? Maybe, maybe not. Notre Dame has plenty of clout, tradition and history, but those things shouldn’t matter to the CFP’s 13-member committee.

The same goes for the Aggies’ postgame campaign after Saturday’s victory as Fisher and his players collectively stumped for themselves, saying ‘Hey, put us in. Let’s see a fresh face.’”