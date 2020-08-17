CESSNA: SEC deals Aggies a tough slate with season schedule

The Southeastern Conference schedule-makers threw Texas A&M a bone in allowing it to open with Vanderbilt. Next came haymakers in third-ranked Alabama and eighth-ranked Florida. If the Aggies can survive that and build momentum in the next five games, a pair of gut punches await in fifth-ranked LSU and 11th-ranked Auburn.
Apparently, the SEC’s “It Just Means More” slogan also applies to getting kicked in the back side. Don’t get me wrong, this is a great schedule. The SEC should be a murder’s row. The best conference should play the best teams. But this is a one-time deal, so it’s not going to even out over time. There will be winners and losers just for this year because of the schedule and at first glance, the SEC did A&M no favors.
Alabama and Florida are among only three teams which don’t play back-to-back road games. While A&M is at Alabama on Oct. 3, Florida will be home against South Carolina. The Alabama-hangover affect could certainly be in play the following week considering the Gators also open with Ole Miss. You can say the league returned A&M the favor since Auburn will play at Alabama on Nov. 28 before playing the Aggies. The Iron Bowl is typically the regular-season finale for both teams, so how much will Auburn have left? Odds are Auburn fans again will be disgusted with coach Gus Malzahn by the time the Aggies roll into Auburn. That was the case two years ago when the Tigers, coming off a road loss at Mississippi State loss, pulled off a 28-24 come-from-behind victory to get some of the wolves off Malzahn. And remember, A&M plays LSU before Auburn. It would have been better for A&M to play LSU earlier in the season since the Tigers have to replace about 30 starters off their national championship team.
A&M’s back-to-back road games at South Carolina (Nov. 7) and Tennessee (Nov. 14) are challenging. You’d pick A&M right now to win both, but it won’t be easy. South Carolina coach Will Muschamp needs a big victory or two in the worst way. Ending a six-game losing streak against A&M certainly qualifies. Add in that Muschamp and A&M coach Jimbo Fisher were assistants at LSU and you know Williams-Brice Stadium will be rocking. Then there’s A&M’s first trip to Knoxville. The Vols closed last season strong under second-year coach Jeremy Pruitt, who once was Fisher’s defensive coordinator at Florida State.
There’s really nothing easy about A&M’s schedule, even Vanderbilt and Arkansas both catch the Aggies at good times. Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason, who many expected to get fired, has to show improvement. A good showing against A&M would help. Vanderbilt, which returns its top 10 tacklers, has a solid defense and will be competitive along with having hope since it’s the opener. The Commordores also are comfortable playing before small crowds, so they might be more at home at Kyle Field which could be anywhere from no fans to 50,000. Arkansas is open the week before playing the Aggies, and so is A&M, but the extra time likely will benefit the lowly Razorbacks who could come in having lost 23 straight league games. Arkansas, despite being a doormat for many in recent years, has played the Aggies close, so why would you expect anything less? Especially on Halloween?
I’m sure Fisher will take the high road while talking about the schedule, much as he did last year when the Aggies played five Top 10 teams, including a trio of them ranked first at the time. You always want to paint the positive, but it’s a little easier when you have to stretch the truth knowing you have a sweet schedule. A&M has to be asking itself just when is that going to happen?
It’s not funny now, but that was this season not that long ago.
