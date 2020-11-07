Cessna: Saturday's road performance one of Texas A&M 's best in awhile

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The constant boos and mock cheers by the South Carolina fans told the story.

The Gamecocks were totally inept as Texas A&M looked even better than its No. 7 ranking in a 48-3 victory Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Aggies dominated the lines of scrimmage. They rolled up 530 yards, averaging 7.4 yards per play. South Carolina managed only 150 yards in its worst offensive output in 25 years.

South Carolina was coming off a bye, which is why some thought this game would be close — that and the fact that A&M was fortunate to win in its last two trips to Williams-Brice Stadium. Four years ago, the Aggies nursed a 14-10 lead into the fourth quarter and eked out a 24-13 victory. Two years ago, the game was tied after three quarters as A&M pulled out a 26-23 victory.

This time, A&M led 34-0 after three quarters. The Aggies spent the last 20 minutes milking the clock while mixing in substitutes, yet their level of play never wavered.

For so many reasons, this one was impressive.

