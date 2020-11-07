Cessna: Saturday's road performance one of Texas A&M 's best in awhile

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The constant boos and mock cheers by the South Carolina fans told the story.
The Gamecocks were totally inept as Texas A&M looked even better than its No. 7 ranking in a 48-3 victory Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Aggies dominated the lines of scrimmage. They rolled up 530 yards, averaging 7.4 yards per play. South Carolina managed only 150 yards in its worst offensive output in 25 years.
South Carolina was coming off a bye, which is why some thought this game would be close — that and the fact that A&M was fortunate to win in its last two trips to Williams-Brice Stadium. Four years ago, the Aggies nursed a 14-10 lead into the fourth quarter and eked out a 24-13 victory. Two years ago, the game was tied after three quarters as A&M pulled out a 26-23 victory.
This time, A&M led 34-0 after three quarters. The Aggies spent the last 20 minutes milking the clock while mixing in substitutes, yet their level of play never wavered.
For so many reasons, this one was impressive.
A&M quarterback Kellen Mond and the offense had been great in home victories over Florida and Arkansas, and they took that same act on the road. Mond wasn’t flashy, just accurate and consistent. He threw for only 95 yards in the first half but had three touchdowns and a 146.7 QB rating. He ended with four TD passes and added a nifty 15-yard touchdown run. It was the second straight week Mond deftly used his legs with 12 carries for 66 yards.
Mond has room to run because defenses have to focus on sophomore Isaiah Spiller, who looks more like an All-Southeastern Conference player every game. He’s powerful. Mond’s ability to run along with the emergence of freshman running back Devon Achane to spell Spiller makes the unit that much more potent. Throw in two touchdown catches by tight end Jalen Wydermyer and A&M really didn’t need that much from its wide receivers.
The offense will continue to get better, but the best news for the offense Saturday was the defensive effort.
The Aggies held the Gamecocks to 2 yards or less on 34 of 53 plays. While A&M scored 48 points mainly because of its offensive line, South Carolina looked stuck in the mud because its line couldn’t keep the Aggies’ defensive front from applying pressure. The Gamecocks couldn’t run between the tackles and didn’t have speed to get wide. South Carolina was 12-of-28 passing for 100 yards with two interceptions. It had only two plays gain more than 19 yards.
You’d boo, too, if that’s the best your team’s offense could muster.
Meanwhile, Aggie fans back home had to be cheering away as their squad produced the kind of road performance they’ve been craving. If A&M takes that same effort to Tennessee next week, especially on defense, it could become a tradition.
