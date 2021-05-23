CESSNA: Ross Bjork’s replacement for Rob Childress could define AD’s career at Texas A&M

It’s a pivotal hire for a program starved for national success. The Aggies have been to the College World Series six times, going 2-12. They’ve lost eight straight with the last victory in 1993. It’s been a frustrating three decades for a program that’s become a national champion everywhere, except on the field. That will change if Bjork makes the right hire.

The football program is coming off its best season in more than 80 years, because of coach Jimbo Fisher. The future has never been brighter for a program that just three years ago was pretty much in the position that mirrors the baseball program. Fisher was the definition of a home-run hire. He knows what it takes to win a national championship, and A&M also had all the ingredients to make his vision move toward becoming reality.

You could argue the new baseball coach will take over a program in even better position for success than the one Fisher inherited. A&M should be at the CWS within three years — if Bjork makes the right hire. Helping make that possible is how attractive the job has become and A&M’s ability to pay for the best. You’d think that Bjork would have to make only one call. Former A&M AD Bill Byrne in 2005 opted for Childress, who was Nebraska’s pitching coach. But Byrne after firing former baseball coach Mark Johnson went after Rice’s Wayne Graham, Cal State Fullerton’s George Horton, Clemson’s Jack Leggett, South Carolina’s Ray Tanner and Georgia Tech’s Danny Hall. Most of them got better deals to stay put. Byrne didn’t have enough money to seal a deal, the job wasn’t attractive enough or some thought the former Nebraska AD’s intent all along was to hire Childress. The bottom line this time is the job is more attractive and Bjork is working with a fatter checkbook.