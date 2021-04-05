CESSNA: Really, Arizona's trip to NCAA women's title game was no surprise at all

Arizona was a No. 3 seed as were Georgia, Tennessee and UCLA — teams that didn’t make it past the second round. No one thought Arizona should have been seeded higher, not after losing to UCLA in the Pac-12 semifinals, but the Wildcats saved their best for the NCAA tournament.

It’s telling Arizona was ranked seventh to start the season by the media and eighth by the coaches. In other words, the Wildcats started out as a No. 2 seed and either worked their way down or were passed by better teams. The regular-season’s top overachievers were Maryland and A&M. The Terps came into the season ranked 11th by the coaches and 12th by the writers, while A&M was 13th in both. Maryland and A&M both earned No. 2 seeds with the Aggies having a resume worthy of a No. 1 seed. Maryland and A&M became title contenders during the regular season, but they both failed to get past the Sweet 16. Arizona became a title contender when it matters most. Stanford, meanwhile, was a picture of consistency. It started the season ranked No. 2 and headed into the tournament as the No. 1 overall speed.