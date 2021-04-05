CESSNA: Really, Arizona's trip to NCAA women's title game was no surprise at all

Arizona coming within a shot of winning the NCAA women’s basketball championship supports the theory that a dozen teams — including Texas A&M — could have won it all. But after further review, there were only a handful of national contenders.
Arizona was a No. 3 seed as were Georgia, Tennessee and UCLA — teams that didn’t make it past the second round. No one thought Arizona should have been seeded higher, not after losing to UCLA in the Pac-12 semifinals, but the Wildcats saved their best for the NCAA tournament.
It’s telling Arizona was ranked seventh to start the season by the media and eighth by the coaches. In other words, the Wildcats started out as a No. 2 seed and either worked their way down or were passed by better teams. The regular-season’s top overachievers were Maryland and A&M. The Terps came into the season ranked 11th by the coaches and 12th by the writers, while A&M was 13th in both. Maryland and A&M both earned No. 2 seeds with the Aggies having a resume worthy of a No. 1 seed. Maryland and A&M became title contenders during the regular season, but they both failed to get past the Sweet 16. Arizona became a title contender when it matters most. Stanford, meanwhile, was a picture of consistency. It started the season ranked No. 2 and headed into the tournament as the No. 1 overall speed.
Other title contenders before and during the season were South Carolina, Connecticut, Baylor, Louisville and North Carolina State. So granted, the season was loaded with drama — Arkansas beat UConn, Maryland won the Big Ten, A&M won the Southeastern Conference and both fourth-seeded Indiana and sixth-seeded Texas reached the Elite Eight. But as for Stanford winning it all and Arizona reaching the title game, neither was a shocker.
•
It was a rough weekend for the A&M baseball and softball teams, but the 11th-seeded UCLA men’s basketball team that reached the Final Four reminded us it’s really all about the postseason. And luckily for the Aggie diamond teams, the seasons are just heating up. The NCAA softball tournament starts May 30 and the NCAA baseball tournament starts June 4. The softball team has five SEC series left and the baseball team seven. Plenty of games left, but neither can afford too many more weekends like the past one.
The baseball team beat eighth-ranked Texas on Tuesday and won its SEC opener at Missouri 16-2, but instead of building on that momentum the Aggies lost back-to-back games to the lowly Tigers. A&M (19-11, 3-6) is tied with Georgia (18-9, 3-6) and Missouri (10-17, 3-6) for the ninth-best record in the country’s best league. A&M will have opportunities to make up ground, but it won’t be easy. SEC teams hold down the top five spots in this week’s USA Today/Coaches Poll — Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Mississippi State. A&M doesn’t play Vandy, which is a good thing the way Kumar Rocker (7-0, 0.84 ERA) and Jack Leiter (7-0, 0.43 ERA) are pitching. A&M does play the other four teams. The Aggies need to regain their winning ways this weekend at home against Alabama (16-11, 2-7) before traveling to Arkansas on April 16-18.
A&M is ranked 95th in the NCAA RPI, one spot ahead of Auburn (12-13, 1-8). Missouri is the SEC’s worst at No. 107. A&M’s RPI will climb as it continues SEC play as evidenced by LSU (17-11, 1-8) at No. 33, despite its worst league start since 1969.
The A&M softball team, despite getting swept at fourth-ranked Alabama, is vastly improved from two years ago when it was 6-18 in SEC play. The Aggies (25-8, 4-5) have a great chance to climb back above .500 in the next two weekends with home series against Auburn (19-11, 1-8) and Ole Miss (22-13, 6-6). A&M is in a four-way tie for seventh place with Georgia (28-7, 4-5), Tennessee (28-6, 4-5) and Kentucky (27-6, 4-5).
Arkansas (31-3, 12-0), Florida (26-4, 9-2) and Alabama (29-4, 9-3) lead the league, but the next seven teams are separated in the loss column by only two games. It should be a fun season. The Aggies have a manageable schedule with only two more road series — at Mississippi State (18-14, 0-9) and Florida.
A&M had a tough weekend on the diamond, but consider Auburn where both of its teams are 1-8 in league play.