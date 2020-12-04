Cessna: QB Kellen Mond's legacy on line as regular season winds down

Saturday’s game against Auburn fits perfectly in the must-win category for Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond. In fact, so do the following two regular season games.
Just when it looked like Mond’s roller-coaster career had smoothed out for a fantastic finish, he hit a jostling dip last week against LSU. Mond did almost nothing to help the Aggies win 20-7. He completed 11 for 34 passes for 105 yards and rushed for 27 yards on seven carries. He accounted for no touchdowns. A&M linebacker Buddy Johnson, who returned an interception 15 yards for a touchdown return, was a bigger offensive threat.
No one else on offense did anything either save running back Isaiah Spiller, who had a 52-yard touchdown run along with a 32-yard run. But Mond’s effort was particularly concerning with A&M in position to make the College Football Playoff. Most Aggie fans hoped Mond had elevated his game to the point that he could bail out the offensive line if it had a bad game or if the receivers struggled, but that wasn’t the case against LSU. Mond didn’t stand out amid the mediocrity — he blended in.
Mond seemingly turned the corner in a big way in the 41-38 victory over Florida. He got the best of Heisman Trophy favorite Kyle Trask, who threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns. Mond completed 25 of 35 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns. He was so good, we gave him a pass the following week for a below-average performance in a 28-14 victory over Mississippi State as he threw for 139 yards and two touchdowns with a fluky interception.
Mond proved the pass was warranted with his next two performances against Arkansas and South Carolina, combining for 484 yards passing and five touchdowns with no interceptions and no sacks. He also added to the running game with 66 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
Mond was playing like the leader of the nation’s fifth-ranked team. Then came the clunker against LSU, which didn’t make sense unless you consider A&M’s three-week break because of COVID-19 issues. A little rust could be expected, but LSU has been horrible. The Tigers were allowing 335.8 yards passing per game and hadn’t played Florida, Alabama or Ole Miss, the Southeastern Conference’s best passing attacks. LSU had allowed 35 pass completions of at least 20 yards, including nine of at least 50 yards, but A&M’s longest completion went for just 18 yards. Mond looked indecisive. Pressure bothered him, and he misfired more times than not.
What’s alarming is Mond now faces the only SEC West team he hasn’t beaten and at the site of one of his worst losses. Two years ago, A&M dominated Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium for three and half quarters, but Auburn scored two touchdowns in the final six minutes for a 28-24 victory. One of those scores came after a Mond interception. Earlier in the game, a Mond fumble set up the Tigers’ first score.
Mond played well late last year against Auburn. He threw for 146 yards and two scores in the fourth quarter, but it was too late. Behind true freshman quarterback Bo Nix, eighth-ranked Auburn bolted to a 21-3 lead and held on for a 28-20 victory. Mond ended with great statistics — 335 yards on 31-of-49 passing with no interceptions — but no win.
Mond has thrown for 300 yards six times in his career but won only three of those games. In his defense, A&M’s offense is not predicated on the passing game. It doesn’t have elite receivers. A&M thrives on balance with Mond’s decision-making more important than his throwing ability. He had seemed to find his niche doing that in A&M’s four-game winning streak heading into the LSU game.
Now he’s back at a crossroads as his Aggie career winds down.
Mond is the program’s second winningest quarterback at 28-13 behind Corey Pullig (33-6-1) who also was a great game manager. Pullig never earned all-conference honors but played on great teams. Mond has been more of a playmaker, holding school marks for career total offense, touchdown passes, passing yards, completions and attempts, but he hasn’t played on a great team. The 2018 team is the lone one of Mond’s career to be ranked at season’s end, and that one finished a respectable but hardly gaudy No. 16.
Mond’s best victories came against Florida this year and the 74-72 seven-overtime victory over LSU two years ago. He never beat Alabama. That’s what makes the Auburn game and the next two regular season games so crucial for Mond’s legacy. Win those and the Aggies could be in the CFP or at worse a New Year’s Six bowl game with a great chance at a top 10 finish.
