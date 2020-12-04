Cessna: QB Kellen Mond's legacy on line as regular season winds down

Mond proved the pass was warranted with his next two performances against Arkansas and South Carolina, combining for 484 yards passing and five touchdowns with no interceptions and no sacks. He also added to the running game with 66 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

Mond was playing like the leader of the nation’s fifth-ranked team. Then came the clunker against LSU, which didn’t make sense unless you consider A&M’s three-week break because of COVID-19 issues. A little rust could be expected, but LSU has been horrible. The Tigers were allowing 335.8 yards passing per game and hadn’t played Florida, Alabama or Ole Miss, the Southeastern Conference’s best passing attacks. LSU had allowed 35 pass completions of at least 20 yards, including nine of at least 50 yards, but A&M’s longest completion went for just 18 yards. Mond looked indecisive. Pressure bothered him, and he misfired more times than not.

What’s alarming is Mond now faces the only SEC West team he hasn’t beaten and at the site of one of his worst losses. Two years ago, A&M dominated Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium for three and half quarters, but Auburn scored two touchdowns in the final six minutes for a 28-24 victory. One of those scores came after a Mond interception. Earlier in the game, a Mond fumble set up the Tigers’ first score.