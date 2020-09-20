Cessna: Passing records in reach, but Mond needs help for a banner season

Can you imagine if A&M had lost that game? The first victory over LSU since joining the SEC had Aggie fans ecstatic. Adding a 52-13 blowout victory over North Carolina State in the Gator Bowl made 2018 a darn good season. The future appeared bright. But if that LSU call hadn’t been changed, you’re looking at back-to-back 8-5 seasons.

That’s a what-if that becomes worse the longer it’s considered, because A&M and Mond did little last season to build on that 9-4 season. The Aggies were competitive in four losses to Top 10 teams and ended by beating 25th-ranked Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl. But the bottom line remains they settled for another 8-5 year.

There were a couple nice games and some solid stats for Mond, including a career-best 61.6 completion percentage. But he was no better than the fourth-best quarterback in the SEC. You’re not going to make the College Football Playoff with the league’s fourth-best quarterback.

Mond has to be better, but so do those around him, especially the offensive line. Mond has yet to play behind an all-conference lineman. Seven of those eight previously mentioned Aggie quarterbacks played behind multiple all-conference linemen. Stephen McGee had only one, but he was a good one: Cody Wallace.