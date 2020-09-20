Cessna: Passing records in reach, but Mond needs help for a banner season

Kellen Mond will leave Texas A&M with plenty of records, but not the respect that should go with them unless he has a banner season.
Barring an injury or games getting canceled, Mond will become the school’s career leader in passing yards, attempts, completions and touchdown passes. A&M’s not known for great quarterbacks, but Jerrod Johnson, Johnny Manziel, Stephen McGee, Kevin Murray, Reggie McNeal and Ryan Tannehill all had their moments. So topping them is impressive.
But if A&M struggles, Mond won’t be considered by most as even one of the program’s top five quarterbacks, let alone the best. Heck, a few old-timers would say put Edd Hargett or Bucky Richardson under center this year and A&M wins the Southeastern Conference. That’s far-fetched, but Hargett and Richardson did win conference championships, something Mond hasn’t come close to accomplishing.
Championships and respect go hand in hand. Individual accomplishments don’t carry as much weight. Considering Mond is 4-9 against ranked teams, many of his numbers mean little to Aggie fans.
His best victory was the 74-72, seven-overtime win over eighth-ranked LSU in 2018. Mond threw a game-tying touchdown pass on the last play of regulation, then he threw four more TD passes in OT along with a touchdown run. A&M and Mond, though, caught a huge break when an official’s review showed Mond’s knee was down with 36 seconds to go in regulation, nullifying what would have been a game-ending interception.
Can you imagine if A&M had lost that game? The first victory over LSU since joining the SEC had Aggie fans ecstatic. Adding a 52-13 blowout victory over North Carolina State in the Gator Bowl made 2018 a darn good season. The future appeared bright. But if that LSU call hadn’t been changed, you’re looking at back-to-back 8-5 seasons.
That’s a what-if that becomes worse the longer it’s considered, because A&M and Mond did little last season to build on that 9-4 season. The Aggies were competitive in four losses to Top 10 teams and ended by beating 25th-ranked Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl. But the bottom line remains they settled for another 8-5 year.
There were a couple nice games and some solid stats for Mond, including a career-best 61.6 completion percentage. But he was no better than the fourth-best quarterback in the SEC. You’re not going to make the College Football Playoff with the league’s fourth-best quarterback.
Mond has to be better, but so do those around him, especially the offensive line. Mond has yet to play behind an all-conference lineman. Seven of those eight previously mentioned Aggie quarterbacks played behind multiple all-conference linemen. Stephen McGee had only one, but he was a good one: Cody Wallace.
Erik McCoy, who started every game for the New Orleans Saints last season as an NFL rookie, was on the line during Mond’s freshman and sophomore years. But he wasn’t good enough to earn All-SEC honors. The SEC is just stacked with talent at the line of scrimmage.
You don’t win in the conference without it. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow had a heck of a season last year, winning the Heisman Trophy despite starting the year regarded as the league’s fourth- or fifth-best quarterback. Burrow had three all-conference linemen along with All-SEC players at running back and wide receiver. The linemen were arguably more important.
A&M’s line didn’t have a player anywhere near All-SEC caliber last year. Junior tackles Dan Moore Jr. and Carson Green failed to build on solid sophomore seasons, though Green played hurt. Center Colton Prater, who played because projected starter Ryan McCollum wasn’t 100% healthy, was hurt as well. And if the iffy line wasn’t enough, the running game had to be overhauled after projected starter Jashaun Corbin injured his hamstring in the second game.
So maybe an 8-5 record, including a 4-4 SEC effort, was OK considering A&M played a trio of top-ranked teams. But break-even in the SEC this year won’t be OK.
Mond is the league’s most experienced quarterback. The offensive line will start four seniors and sophomore Kenyon Green, who has NFL potential. Sophomore tight end Jalen Wydermyer is a budding star. And the defense should be A&M’s best since Jimbo Fisher took over as head coach in 2018.
On paper, the Aggies are good enough to become one of the league’s elite teams. They could take a step similar to what Georgia took in 2017, going from 8-5 to 13-2 and winning the Rose Bowl, or what Florida did in 2018, going from 4-7 to 10-3 and winning the Peach Bowl.
The improvement has to start with Mond and the line, because offense wins big games these days, even in the SEC. Offense also is Fisher’s expertise — calling plays and molding quarterbacks is what he does best. Fisher didn’t recruit Mond, but he’s groomed him, teaching him how to handle every possible situation. Mond has been a sponge, becoming the team’s best player and the face of A&M football.
No one respects how far Mond has come more than his teammates. Now it’s up to them to step up and help him have a senior season that will reflect all those records.
