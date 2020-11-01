Cessna: Offensive line leading the way for Texas A&M

Mond was not sacked again. That’s 144 pass attempts and counting. Mond also ran the ball six times for 32 yards. His uniform still looked spotless at game’s end. A year ago, it would have been bloodied by the end of the first drive for all the missed blocks.

The linemen, called the Maroon Goons, were anything but goons last season in big games as A&M was 1-5 against ranked teams. The unit is more than living up to its nickname this year.

Mond’s stat line Saturday — 21-of-26 passing for 260 yards with three touchdowns and no sacks ­ is a reflection of those guys up front. Even in the loss to Alabama, the Aggies were able to gain 450 yards. This unit has turned into one of the league’s best.

Mond still gets pressure. He was ripped after his two touchdown passes to Wydermyer. But for the most part, the line is giving him time to survey the field and Mond is making great decisions. Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom who many feel is one of the best in the business had two weeks to prepare for the game and he did try to bring pressure from all angles, but he didn’t. It caused a few holding calls, but no breakdowns.

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said communication is one of the unit’s biggest strengths and that starts with center Ryan McCollum.