Cessna: Offensive line leading the way for Texas A&M

The pieces keep falling in place for the Texas A&M football team because the Aggies are winning the line of scrimmage.
The offensive line, the team’s weakest link last season, is now its strongest. The unit quietly had another solid effort in Saturday’s 42-31 victory over Arkansas.
The line did the dirty work as quarterback Kellen Mond set the school record for total offensive yards, passing Johnny Manziel. Ainias Smith continues to be one of the Southeastern Conference’s most electrifying players, scoring on a 35-yard pass play and a 15-yard run. And for good measure, he picked up a bouncing punt amid three startled Razorbacks and returned it 11 yards.
Running back Isaiah Spiller had another solid game with 82 yards rushing with a touchdown and freshman Devon Achane turned heads with a 30-yard touchdown run. Junior wide receiver Hezekiah Jones had five receptions for 47 yards in his first action in just over two years, looking like a godsend after A&M lost wide receiver Caleb Chapman to a season-ending injury three weeks ago. And Jalen Wydermyer had six catches for 92 yards with two touchdowns. If Wydermyer keeps it up, he might end up being the SEC’s best tight end over Florida’s Kyle Pitts.
A&M’s defense didn’t have many moments Saturday, but it had sacks by four different linemen. The unit continues to get better, but they take a back seat to the offensive line.
Mond was not sacked again. That’s 144 pass attempts and counting. Mond also ran the ball six times for 32 yards. His uniform still looked spotless at game’s end. A year ago, it would have been bloodied by the end of the first drive for all the missed blocks.
The linemen, called the Maroon Goons, were anything but goons last season in big games as A&M was 1-5 against ranked teams. The unit is more than living up to its nickname this year.
Mond’s stat line Saturday — 21-of-26 passing for 260 yards with three touchdowns and no sacks is a reflection of those guys up front. Even in the loss to Alabama, the Aggies were able to gain 450 yards. This unit has turned into one of the league’s best.
Mond still gets pressure. He was ripped after his two touchdown passes to Wydermyer. But for the most part, the line is giving him time to survey the field and Mond is making great decisions. Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom who many feel is one of the best in the business had two weeks to prepare for the game and he did try to bring pressure from all angles, but he didn’t. It caused a few holding calls, but no breakdowns.
A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said communication is one of the unit’s biggest strengths and that starts with center Ryan McCollum.
“They’re getting hats on a hat and know what’s going to happen before it happens,” Fisher said. “In turn, this allows your technique to get better and they’re getting it. And the other part of that is, we’re being able to physically run the ball and then Kellen’s reading things and putting us in the right place.”
There’s no doubt that A&M is in a good place right now at 4-1 at the halfway point of the season and it starts up front.
