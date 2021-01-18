CESSNA: No. 8 Texas A&M women's basketball team won't travel to Vanderbilt after Commodores cancel season

The eighth-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team has only four road games left after Vanderbilt pulled the plug on its season Monday because of a depleted roster.

The Aggies were scheduled to be in Nashville on Feb. 11. A&M now has potentially the first four-game home stand in four decades of conference play. A&M will play Georgia on Jan. 31 and LSU on Feb. 4. The Aggies will be off the next week because the SEC doesn’t have games Feb. 7 and A&M gets a bye on Feb. 11 with Vanderbilt canceling. A&M will return to play Feb. 14 against Arkansas and end the home stand against Missouri on Feb. 18.

A&M not playing Vandy doesn’t seem like a big deal. Odds are A&M would have won easily even if the Commodores had a full roster. Vanderbilt was 13-51 in league play in the last four seasons and it already had dropped the three league games it was able to play this season, losing by an average of 31.3 points.

It seems the Aggies are losing an easy W, but any travel is dicey these days because of COVID-19. It could be a plus for A&M not going to Nashville. A&M will benefit from having a week off after a pair of potential physical games against Georgia and LSU. The extra time will allow the Aggies to get their legs back for run-and-gun Arkansas.