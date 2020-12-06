CESSNA: No. 5 Texas A&M showed growth, maturity in win over Auburn

The Texas A&M football program hit a growth spurt the last two weeks, winning a pair of games it probably wouldn’t have in recent years.
The fifth-ranked Aggies ended a three-game losing streak against Auburn with a 31-20 road victory on Saturday, rushing for 327 yards.
A&M’s offensive line and expanded stable of running backs teamed up for a dominating performance. The defense came through in crunch time as A&M won its sixth straight game in rather convincing fashion, but Auburn had its chances.
One of the biggest momentum swings came early in the second quarter. A&M, looking to build on a 7-3 lead, had no problem picking up 73 yards in seven plays to reach the Auburn 2. But the Tigers came up with a sack on the only third down of the drive and Seth Small missed a 28-yard field goal.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn and his players on the sidelines showed plenty of emotion. Auburn’s offense built on that momentum with a nine-play, 80-yard touchdown drive for a 10-7 lead.
Similar sequence of events often led to a loss for A&M in the past two decades, but not on Saturday.
“You can’t worry about the last play; whatever happens, happened,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said.
“What’s the situation we’re in [now]? How do we handle them on offense? How do we handle them on defense?”
A&M overcame that missed opportunity, grabbing a 14-10 lead. Auburn, to its credit, answered with a touchdown and field goal for 20-14 lead, but the Aggies owned the fourth quarter, scoring 17 unanswered points.
“I think it’s a maturity thing,” Fisher said. “You got to grow up and you got to understand those things. Listen, there’s gonna be momentum swings in the game. They’re gonna make plays, bad things are gonna happen, good things are gonna happen.
“Process what happened last time, learn from it, move on. But if that situation comes up again, learn from it, but play the next play. And we’re learning to do that. That’s very important. And it’s maturity from our football team.”
That maturity is a product of Fisher changing the program’s culture. The Aggies for years have thought they could win, but now they expect to win. They also understand what’s expected of them.
Last week, A&M’s offense struggled mightily in a 20-7 victory over LSU. Saturday, the offense started with an 11-play, 75-yard drive and pretty much kept rolling. A&M never went three-and-out in gaining 509 yards. It was a vast improvement from last week’s 267 yards against LSU, which lost to Auburn 48-11.
A&M’s offense had an excuse for struggling against LSU because it hadn’t played in 21 days with two games canceled because of COVID-19 issues.
“You can say that, but I don’t buy that stuff,” said Fisher, adding that is doesn’t matter if they hadn’t played in 28, 21 or even three or four days. “I don’t care, you line up and play. And LSU got after us, they played pretty good defense. We didn’t play well and make plays on offense and weren’t consistent and that’s what happens if you’re not fundamentally sound do the things you have to do.”
Fisher said it’s all about learning to deal with the “cards you were dealt; you play ‘em, [and] you learn to play ‘em well.”
A&M kept coming up short against LSU, but it had 15 runs of at least 10 yards against Auburn.
That’s learning and maturing.
A&M’s game against Ole Miss at Kyle Field on Saturday will start at 7 p.m. and be televised by CBS (Suddenlink Ch. 5).
The Aggies remained fifth in the Associated Press poll and moved into fifth in the coaches’ poll, passing Florida by eight points.
