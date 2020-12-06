CESSNA: No. 5 Texas A&M showed growth, maturity in win over Auburn

The Texas A&M football program hit a growth spurt the last two weeks, winning a pair of games it probably wouldn’t have in recent years.

The fifth-ranked Aggies ended a three-game losing streak against Auburn with a 31-20 road victory on Saturday, rushing for 327 yards.

A&M’s offensive line and expanded stable of running backs teamed up for a dominating performance. The defense came through in crunch time as A&M won its sixth straight game in rather convincing fashion, but Auburn had its chances.

One of the biggest momentum swings came early in the second quarter. A&M, looking to build on a 7-3 lead, had no problem picking up 73 yards in seven plays to reach the Auburn 2. But the Tigers came up with a sack on the only third down of the drive and Seth Small missed a 28-yard field goal.

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn and his players on the sidelines showed plenty of emotion. Auburn’s offense built on that momentum with a nine-play, 80-yard touchdown drive for a 10-7 lead.

Similar sequence of events often led to a loss for A&M in the past two decades, but not on Saturday.

“You can’t worry about the last play; whatever happens, happened,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said.