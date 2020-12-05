Cessna: No. 5 Aggies pad their College Football Playoff resume with win at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — This time the Aggies passed the eye test with 20/20 vision.

Texas A&M proved more than worthy of its No. 5 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings with a 31-20 victory over Auburn on Saturday.

The Aggies rushed over, through and around the Tigers for 313 yards. The folks in the High Plains hadn’t seen a team do that since Johnny Manziel-led A&M gashed them for 352 yards in a 63-21 victory in 2012. The Aggies (7-1) thought that team at season’s end was as good as any in the country. This year’s team moved a game closer to making the same claim with its sixth straight victory, which was most impressive considering the circumstances and opponent.

A&M is one spot ahead of Florida in the CFP rankings thanks to its victory over the Gators. But the Aggies lost style points last week in a convincing but rather ugly 20-7 victory over LSU. A&M had a 267-yard offensive effort with only one touchdown, which is hard to get excited about compared to the flashy Florida Gators and quarterback Kyle Trask, the Heisman Trophy favorite. Trask typically has 267 yards passing and three touchdowns by halftime, which is why fans rank Florida ahead of A&M.

But A&M reminded everyone Saturday that football is a team sport.