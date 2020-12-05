Cessna: No. 5 Aggies pad their College Football Playoff resume with win at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — This time the Aggies passed the eye test with 20/20 vision.
Texas A&M proved more than worthy of its No. 5 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings with a 31-20 victory over Auburn on Saturday.
The Aggies rushed over, through and around the Tigers for 313 yards. The folks in the High Plains hadn’t seen a team do that since Johnny Manziel-led A&M gashed them for 352 yards in a 63-21 victory in 2012. The Aggies (7-1) thought that team at season’s end was as good as any in the country. This year’s team moved a game closer to making the same claim with its sixth straight victory, which was most impressive considering the circumstances and opponent.
A&M is one spot ahead of Florida in the CFP rankings thanks to its victory over the Gators. But the Aggies lost style points last week in a convincing but rather ugly 20-7 victory over LSU. A&M had a 267-yard offensive effort with only one touchdown, which is hard to get excited about compared to the flashy Florida Gators and quarterback Kyle Trask, the Heisman Trophy favorite. Trask typically has 267 yards passing and three touchdowns by halftime, which is why fans rank Florida ahead of A&M.
But A&M reminded everyone Saturday that football is a team sport.
The offense, which struggled last week on wet turf after a 21-day layoff, never looked better. The offensive line opened gaping holes with regularity, and quarterback Kellen Mond rebounded from one of his worst games in a huge way. He passed for 196 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another 60 yards and a score. It wasn’t hasn’t his greatest game. He should have run a couple more times, and his second touchdown pass slipped right through a defender’s hands.
“Every once in awhile I gotta get lucky,” Mond said.
Luck is part of the game. Last time the Aggies played at Jordan-Hare Stadium, they dominated for three and a half quarters, but Auburn scored twice in the last six minutes for a 28-24 victory. This time the Aggies made sure Auburn didn’t luck out.
The Aggies also avoided bad luck when they didn’t get points out of a third-and-goal situation at the Auburn 1-yard line in the second quarter, taking a sack then missing a field goal. Auburn took advantage, scoring a touchdown for a 10-7 lead, but A&M overcame those mistakes.
Auburn played well for three quarters with no turnovers. The Tigers found a way to move the football against the Southeastern Conference’s best defense. Sophomore quarterback Bo Nix made some great runs and timely throws. Through motion and misdirection the Tigers had 205 yards rushing heading into the final quarter. Gunning for an unbeaten season at home that included a 48-11 shellacking of LSU, Auburn was in position for the big upset and season-defining victory, but with the game on the line, the Aggies were at their best.
A&M’s defense came up with its first two sacks and held Auburn to 21 yards in the fourth quarter. The offense finished strong, controlling the ball for 10 minutes, 59 seconds during the period.
That kind of complementary football is how good teams win big games.
“They were a physical team,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “Offensively, we had struggled last week. We knew we had to have a good performance.”
A&M did in a big way, going toe-to-toe with a program that had beaten it three straight times and piling up 509 yards while holding Auburn to 340.
That’s passing the eye test.
